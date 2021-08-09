Doom Patrol is back and just as weird as ever in the new teaser trailer for season three. Earlier today, HBO Max released a first look at the show’s upcoming season featuring colorful collages and a whole lot of death. According to the YouTube video’s description, the next season picks up right where season two left off and follows the “part support group, part superhero team” fighting for “a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

“Last seen at a decrepit amusement park where Chief (Timothy Dalton) witnessed his metahuman daughter, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) engaged in a fiery face-off with “The Candlemaker,” an ancient evil deity who will stop at nothing to fulfill his world-ending destiny, join the Doom Patrol for an action-packed third season.”

For those unfamiliar with Doom Patrol, the ongoing HBO series is a reimagining of one of DC’s cult classic superhero groups of all time: the Doom Patrol. The show follows a group of superhuman individuals who gained their powers through a horrific accident that also left them permanently disfigured and subsequently shunned by society. However, despite this, the team tries to use their powers for good when not battling demons of their own. The current Doom Patrol line up as seen in the current show consists of Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), and last but not least, the team’s leader The Chief aka Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton).

Doom Patrol‘s third season premieres with three new episodes on Thursday, September 23, giving newcomers plenty of time to catch up and fans the perfect excuse to watch it all again. Following the show’s premiere, subsequent episodes will be launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max.