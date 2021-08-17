Microsoft
‘Dragon Ball’ Fan Favorite Vegeta Finally Has A New Form But Fans Just Want Him To Catch A Damn Break

If there’s one thing we can say about Vegeta fans, it’s that they’re anything but fair-weather. Despite the prince of the Saiyan just getting a shiny new form in the ongoing and wildly popular manga series Dragon Ball Super (oh, and a pretty cool rumored name for it, too), the reformed baddie just can’t stop catching L’s in battle — and his fans are over it.

Now it would be one thing if this was a once or twice kind of situation, but as some folks have pointed out, this has happened… a lot. Turns out that despite Vegeta constantly growing better and discovering new ways to harness his power and strength, he seems all but capable of just winning a damn battle, regardless of what form he busts out. One good-humored and downright dedicated Dragon Ball fan created a massive collage using only photos of Vegeta losing, if you want just a glimpse at how down this guy is. It’s reached a point where several fans are now joking about retiring if he doesn’t catch a break.

Other fans have begun to suspect Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama simply has it out for Vegeta, and does this for kicks:

However, some still hold out hope that one day, Vegeta will surpass Goku as the supreme Saiyan. Or at least… cat-ch up.

