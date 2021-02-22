Drew Barrymore has had her own daytime talk show for almost six months now, and it’s clear that she’s a natural at it. She’s exuberant and funny and boundlessly warm, especially with people with whom she’s close. (One of her first episodes boasted a really moving reunion with her ex-husband Tom Green.) So when she celebrated her birthday on Monday’s show, it was bound to lead to happy tears, on multiple occasions.

There were a number of surprises in store for the host of The Drew Barrymore Show, among them some big name guest friends. One of them was Cameron Diaz, her costar on the two Charlie’s Angels movies and one of her closest friends. Obviously it was difficult for them to reunite in person, but even a virtual hang couldn’t stop them from gushing about each other. They spoke to each other in their own secret language. They revealed they have the same nickname for each other: “Poo-Poo.” They went into some detail about how they use the word “parmesan” to mean just about everything.

They also, perhaps inevitably, even on Barrymore’s birthday, fielded questions about a revival of their iteration of Charlie’s Angels. They kind of danced around it, implying their friendship was more important than some movie franchise. “I’ll be grannies in inner tubes with Poo Poo, so we can do anything and everything as long as we’re together,” Barrymore said. “I have a whole life to live with you.”

“I always say never say never,” Diaz, who has been very happily retired since 2018, said. “I feel the same way.”

They also got emotional. “Truly one of the great joys of my life is our friendship,” Diaz told Barrymore. “When I think about you, literally I will cry, because I just think you’re so special and to celebrate you every year, it’s one of my favorite times of the year.”

“You’ve made me a better person my whole life,” Barrymore replied, fighting back tears. “And you’ve seen me through everything. Ugly, beautiful, loss, life, birth.”

There was another guest, who appeared before Diaz: David Letterman. But the former longtime late night talk show host actually did show up in person, though only after a bit in which he fumbled around with Zoom. Upon seeing him in the flesh, Barrymore totally lost it, breaking down in tears and telling him, “I’m so grateful that you came here.”

So that was cute, too! You can watch their exchange below, and happy birthday, Drew!

