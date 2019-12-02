Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection, a multi-disc set containing every episode of the Emmy-winning HBO series, comes out this week. But if you already own the first seven seasons, you may want season eight alone, if only for the commentary track with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and star Emilia Clarke discussing the finale. Among other revelations, via Entertainment Weekly, Benioff confirms what happens to Daenerys after she’s killed by Jon Snow and Drogon flies off with her corpse. Does he… eat her? Drogon might be a winged beast, but he’s not a monster. Or a cat.

No, Drogon did not eat Dany’s’ body after the dragon carried off its mother. The dragon was headed towards Volantis. Clarke notes fans told her dragons eat their masters, which the showrunners shot down. “Drogon’s not going to eat you,” Benioff assures. “He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?” (Via)

Say what you will about the Game of Thrones finale, but I can’t name another show where the showrunner has to confirm that, no, a dragon did not eat his human mom after she’s been murdered by her nephew/lover in front of a chair made out of swords. Unless that happened on Home Improvement, too? I can’t remember. It’s been a while.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)