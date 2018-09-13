HBO

Game of Thrones regularly kills fan favorite characters, sometimes at their weddings. But you know what people found really offensive? That time Ed Sheeran swung by to sing a song.

The very idea that the singer-songwriter would get a GoT cameo only strengthened the notion that one can never escape Ed Sheeran, be it when you’re buying aluminum foil at a CVS or watching a show where little dragons chill with that woman from the fifth Terminator movie.

Even Sheeran seemed to be annoyed with the reaction to his appearance on HBO’s goriest show. In an interview with BuzzFeed that also included gifs of him with cats, the soft pop troubadour — who was recently sued over allegedly copying a Marvin Gaye song — probably went farther in his anti-Ed Sheeran vitriol than most people.