Ed Sheeran Wishes His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Had Been ‘Brutally Murdered’

#Ed Sheeran #Game of Thrones
09.13.18 1 hour ago

HBO

Game of Thrones regularly kills fan favorite characters, sometimes at their weddings. But you know what people found really offensive? That time Ed Sheeran swung by to sing a song.

The very idea that the singer-songwriter would get a GoT cameo only strengthened the notion that one can never escape Ed Sheeran, be it when you’re buying aluminum foil at a CVS or watching a show where little dragons chill with that woman from the fifth Terminator movie.

Even Sheeran seemed to be annoyed with the reaction to his appearance on HBO’s goriest show. In an interview with BuzzFeed that also included gifs of him with cats, the soft pop troubadour — who was recently sued over allegedly copying a Marvin Gaye song — probably went farther in his anti-Ed Sheeran vitriol than most people.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ed Sheeran#Game of Thrones
TAGSED SHEERANgame of thrones

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP