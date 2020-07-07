Elisabeth Moss has been a regular on The West Wing (95 Emmy nominations), Mad Men (four-time Outstanding Drama Series winner), Top of the Lake (two Golden Globes nominations), and The Handmaid’s Tale (the first streaming show to win Outstanding Drama Series). Also, she was on one episode of Batman: The Animated Series, which rules. Moss being attached to a project usually means it’s going to be good, and for her next TV series, the Shirley and The Invisible Man star is playing a famous real-life killer.

Moss will star in the limited series Candy, “based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Set in 1980 Texas, Candy (Moss) had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and son and a nice house in the new suburbs — and killed her friend from church with an ax.” Montgomery’s murder of Gore was previously turned into the TV movie A Killing in a Small Town, whose star, Barbara Hershey, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress – Miniseries or a Movie. Moss better make room on her awards shelf.

In a statement, Moss said, “I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with [executive producer Robin Veith] again after Mad Men for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’ Adding the opportunity to work with [Nick Antosca] after his incredible work on The Act was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top.” No network is attached yet.

