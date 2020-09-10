Ellen DeGeneres has ousted multiple top producers in the wake of revelations of a “toxic” workplace behind the scenes of her long-running daytime talk show. Howard Stern thinks that Ellen should simply embrace being a “prick,” and Steve Harvey believes she should “walk away” (while also siding with the host), but Ellen has vowed to address the studio-bound accusations on-air when her show returns on September 21. However, more accusations are coming down the pipeline from one of Ellen’s ex-household staffers, who spoke with the Daily Mail with a laundry list of complaints.

Page Six reports that an Ellen rep has already denied these claims as “absolutely not true” as reported by Daily Mail, which published claims from the ex-housekeeper that Ellen would “lay traps” (like a stray match) to make sure her home was thoroughly cleaned. The former household staffer also claimed that Ellen enjoys terminating people, and here’s more:

“She was going to torture you and you were just going to sit there and listen to it because you were being paid. Ellen was the worst person that I’ve ever met in my life. She takes pleasure in firing people… I was told that she had a very high turnover and that I should stay under the radar as much as possible, avoid as much direct contact with Ellen as possible. Working there was described as being more like a boot camp.”

The anonymous staffer added that she felt constantly “on the verge of tears” because Ellen would allegedly be upset about “a salt shaker out of place or a light switch left on.” The accuser suggested that such behavior might be worse at home due to people’s guards being down out of the public eye. Yet as stated above, an Ellen rep has categorically denied all of these claims. There’s also no word of Ellen planning to address this household-related matter when her show returns in late September, but the “toxic” workplace accusations have been placed on the on-air table by the host herself.

