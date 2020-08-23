It’s been so long since The Office aired, and the Andy and Erin relationship was such a big part of the show in the final seasons that it’s easy to forget that the two actually didn’t end up together in the end. Erin, in fact, ended the series dating Pete in what was essentially Jim and Pam redux. Andy and Erin had broken up when Andy abandoned Erin for three months to go sailing with his younger brother.

It’s probably for the best, because Andy and Erin were not a good match, at least according to Ellie Kemper, who played Erin on the long-running The Office. “I never thought [Andy and Erin were a good match],” Ellie Kemper told Brian Baumgartner on The Oral History of ‘The Office’ podcast. “I felt like Andy was a bit too childish. He wasn’t ready to take care of Erin. Erin was ready to take care of Andy, but I felt that it was uneven in that respect.”

Baumgartner, however, revealed one match that could have been on the series. “Do you know that I pitched Kevin and Erin getting together?” Baumgartner told Kemper on the podcast.

“Brian,” Kemper said, gasping. “I think that would be a pretty reasonable relationship.” Kemper is dead wrong about that, but Baumgartner continued. “I went up to the writers’ room, and I said, ‘If Kevin could mature just a little, there was something about their energy that I thought was right. Their energies matched in a weird way.'”

I don’t think that’s right, but Kemper seemed to agree. “That actually makes perfect sense to me. I love that pitch.”

“Sadly,” Baumgartner added, “we never got to witness the great love story that Kevin and Erin could have been.”

