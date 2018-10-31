Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Erin Hannon arguably had one of the best minor arcs on The Office. Ellie Kemper’s character first appeared on the sitcom comes in Season 5 when Pam has left Dunder Mifflin to start the Michael Scott Paper Company. And as Erin gets integrated into the cast she becomes a love interest on the show.

Dwight vies for her attention along with Andy, who she eventually does begin dating after a long ‘will they or won’t they.’ And while Andy is away being, you know, insane, Gabe becomes a romantic interest as well. As does Pete, the intern she’s eventually begins dating. But other than a dance with Pete at Dwight’s wedding, there’s little indication who Erin ends up with as the show’s nine seasons wrap for good.

In fact, the biggest question answered in Erin’s time on the show is who her parents are. Having her arc finish without resolution romantically is actually kind of nice: she’s more than just someone who finds a male partner to settle down with and live happily ever after. But some people still wonder what happens to her character beyond her familial ties being forged.