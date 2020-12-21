In his first public statement since coming out as trans, actor Elliot Page thanked his fans for all the support he’s received. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other,” he wrote. “If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot.”

TranSanta, co-founded by Pose star Indya Moore, gives holiday presents to trans youth, while Trans Lifeline is a “non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community.”

Page also shared a selfie.

The Umbrella Academy star made the announcement about his gender identity earlier this month, writing, “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.” He added, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”