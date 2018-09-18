All Of The Winners From The 2018 Emmys So Far

Getty Image

Once again, the Emmys are upon us. We’re still somehow in the age of Peak TV, so the competition is very close among almost every category. After all, how do you pick between Atlanta, Barry, and GLOW? That means that tonight’s awards show is bound to have some surprises, Trump jokes, and Game Of Thrones overload.

We’ve given you the rundown on what to expect tonight and our predictions for who will be taking home the coveted statues, and if you can’t just turn on one of those obsolete “televisions” to watch a TV awards show, we’ve spelled out all the ways you can stream the ceremony. But now it’s time to just find out who’s actually won these awards, am I right?

Below, you can find the full list of winners so far in order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back and enjoy.

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”

Atlanta – “FUBU”

Atlanta – “Teddy Perkins”

Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

The Big Bang Theory – “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

GLOW – “Pilot”

Silicon Valley – “Initial Coin Offering”

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”

Atlanta – “Alligator Man”

Atlanta – “Barbershop”

Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry – “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”

Silicon Valley – “Fifty-One Percent”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Megan Mullaly, (Will & Grace)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Portlandia

Drunk History

Tracey Ullman’s Show

At Home with Amy Sedaris

I Love You, America