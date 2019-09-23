All Of The Winners From The 2019 Emmys

The Emmys have arrived with all of the excess that Peak TV affords us. This means, of course, that the sheer number of premium-cable nominations are off the hook with networks and even basic cable trying hard to keep pace. This year, Game of Thrones, despite a final season that left audiences divided, leads the nominations with 32 nods, along with double digits for Chernobyl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and SNL. We’re here to highlight the biggest moments, including (arguably) the most important part, winners.

Hopefully, we’ll see entertaining acceptance speeches or stars who manage to trip on their way toward the mic, and if you still want to catch up on our overall predictions and some Game of Thrones-specific analysis, there’s still time to get that done.

Below, you can find the full list of winners in order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back and enjoy.

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominksy Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek