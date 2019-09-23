All Of The Winners From The 2019 Emmys

The Emmys have arrived with all of the excess that Peak TV affords us. This means, of course, that the sheer number of premium-cable nominations are off the hook with networks and even basic cable trying hard to keep pace. This year, Game of Thrones, despite a final season that left audiences divided, leads the nominations with 32 nods, along with double digits for Chernobyl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and SNL. We’re here to highlight the biggest moments, including (arguably) the most important part, winners.
Hopefully, we’ll see entertaining acceptance speeches or stars who manage to trip on their way toward the mic, and if you still want to catch up on our overall predictions and some Game of Thrones-specific analysis, there’s still time to get that done.
Below, you can find the full list of winners in order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back and enjoy.
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominksy Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek