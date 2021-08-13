While doing a virtual interview for Late Night with Seth Meyers from the set of Moon Knight in Budapest, Ethan Hawke confirmed the real-life inspiration for his character after Meyers couldn’t help but comment on the actor’s appearance. While the identity of Hawke’s character is still under wraps, he revealed that he’s basing the role off of David Koresh after Meyers joked that the actor looked like the infamous Waco cult leader. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’ve based my character on David Koresh!” replied an impressed Hawke. “I guess it’s working. You’re good, Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet.” Meyers joked that he was a “huge fan” of Koresh, to which a laughing Hawke responded, “I don’t think we want to be on the record saying that. I will say that he is the basis of great character inspiration, however.”

Hawke also expanded on how he ended up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to wanting to work with Oscar Isaac. The actor had previously revealed that working with Isaac was a major part of his decision to join the Disney+ series, but apparently, Isaac played a critical part in getting Hawke on board.

“I heard about it from [series star] Oscar Isaac, who lives three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawke told Meyers. “I was at a coffee shop and he came up to me and was like, ‘I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ So it happened the right way.”

