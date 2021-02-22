Ethan Hawke upset the Iron Man Funko pop owners when he shared his thoughts on superhero movies dominating Hollywood. “Now we have the problem that they tell us Logan is a great movie,” Hawke explained. “Well, it’s a great superhero movie. It still involves people in tights with metal coming out of their hands. It’s not Bresson. It’s not Bergman. But they talk about it like it is.” He later clarified his remarks, saying that he was “talking about a much more nuanced point about money in America and what our obsession with the accumulation of wealth is.” Hawke wants Hollywood to make all kinds of movies, not just IP-based franchises, and he believes his comments became A Thing because “I think it pisses people off because they don’t want to go back to the ghetto where comic books weren’t taken seriously as art, and I agree with that.”

Hawke agrees with it so much that he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Disney+ series Moon Knight, where he’ll play the lead villain against Oscar Isaac’s protagonist. The Inside Llewyn Davis star, who effectively balances starring in mega-blockbusters and critically-acclaimed indies, is actually the reason he joined the MCU, as Hawke explained to The Ringer‘s The Watch podcast.

“A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?”

I get it. Speaking as someone who saw X-Men: Apocalypse more than once, I’d do anything for Oscar Isaac, too. Moon Knight is expected to premiere in 2022.

(Via The Ringer and Slashfilm)