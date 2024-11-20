An Original ‘Euphoria’ Star Is Not Returning For Season 3

Against all odds, Euphoria is returning for season 3. Zendaya is coming back, as is Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow. But one original cast member won’t be along for the time-jump season.

“I’m very excited for season 3,” actress Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s sister Gia, told Rotten Tomatoes at the Governors Awards. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning for the third season. But I’m so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria‘s a really special thing, and I’m so glad that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon.”

It’s unclear whether Gia was written out of Euphoria, or if Reid is too busy to fit the show into her shooting schedule.

“We are shooting Euphoria,” HBO boss Casey Bloys said earlier this month. “I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing’s changed… We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors are in the show.” He added, “I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It’s eight episodes.”

Euphoria is expected to premiere in 2025.