Euphoria‘s third season almost appeared to be fabled following the Hollywood strikes, the death of Angus Cloud, and the cast aging up so much that a high-school return wouldn’t be possible. Then HBO revealed their full intent to make a time-jumped final season to wrap up the (triggering) melodrama of the series. The premium cable network also specified that filming would happen in 2025, when the production will take on the enormous feat of gathering the skyrocketing stars onto a single set again for the Sam Levinson series.

That’s an acknowledgement that this cast is busy. Hunter Schafer is working on the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series for Prime Video/Amazon, Colman Domingo is gearing up to direct Scandalous, which will star Sydney Sweeney, who also has The Housemaid and a Christy Martin biopic in her immediate future (along with several other projects). Whereas Jacob Elordi will soon begin Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, and Zendaya’s got a fourth Spidey movie and Christopher Nolan’s next picture on her roster.

It’s a lot, obviously, which is probably why people were willing to believe new online rumors about further Euphoria efforts being shuttered. However, those mutterings are just that: rumors. The Independent touched base with HBO, which reiterated that the finale season is still proceeding: “Euphoria is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed.”

So there you have it. This still likely means at least a four-year wait between seasons (with the second season arriving in Jan. 2022), although HBO will possibly clarify a release window after filming begins. For now, the first two Euphoria installments are available to stream on Max.