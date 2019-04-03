FX

Evan Peters is the R2-D2 and C-3PO of FX’s American Horror Story. He’s been in every installment, from 2011’s MURDER HOUSE (those two words together should always be written in all-caps) to last year’s Apocalypse with Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, and Cult in between. But while appearing at WonderCon over the weekend, the actor revealed to Extra that he’s “going to sit a season out.” Considering that only one of Peters’ characters has survived a full season (Jimmy Darling from Freak Show), this is probably for the best.

On that note: his AHS wiki is both thorough and hilarious. Peters has played two ghosts, a cancer patient who gets abducted by aliens, and he gets killed in an episode called “Bitchcraft,” among other deaths. But American Horror Story will move on without him, though, as FX has already renewed the show for season 10, despite season nine not airing until later this year. Little is known about what Ryan Murphy has in store, but Emma Roberts is expected to return “and that her [character’s] boyfriend will be played by franchise newcomer and Olympic freestyle skier and silver medalist Gus Kenworthy.”

Sarah Paulson, the only other actor to appear in every installment so far, will also likely be back. “I want to be doing this show until I’m 95,” she once said. “They’re going to have to drag me out of there kicking and screaming.”

Peters’ exit sounds slightly more graceful.

(Via Extra & Hollywood Reporter)