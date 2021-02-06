Last week, allegations of abuse emerged about Marilyn Manson, starting with his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, followed by nine other women. Wood accused the singer of “grooming” her, starting when she was a teenager, and said she was “brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” Now Wood is going into further details, accusing him of various forms of bigotry.

The actress made her accusations on her Instagram stories. “I was called a ‘jew’ in a derogatory manner,” she wrote. “He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me.” She claimed he also gave her a hard time because her mother wasn’t born Jewish. “Because she converted and wasn’t of Jewish descent he would say things like, ‘that’s better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood Jewish.’”

And there’s more:

She also posted pictures of two tattoos he has that she says he received after their relationship began. One is an M-Swastika tattoo he has above his chest, which can be seen in many photos on the Manson Wiki, and the other is a skull and bones tattoo on his arm that she implies is a Nazi-era “Totenkopf” (“death’s head”) symbol.

“He did not have these tattoos when we started dating,” she added.

But allegedly Manson — whose stage name was in part inspired by noted cult leader Charles Manson — wasn’t just into anti-Semitism. “I heard the ‘n’ word over and over,” Wood added. “Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.”

Wood concluded by shooting down the offensive theory, floated by some, that theirs was simply a failed attempt at BDSM. “Brian and I never had a ‘BDSM’ relationship,” she said. “We didn’t even have ‘kinky’ sex. We weren’t having sexual intercourse when I was being tortured, before or after. I thought I was going to die the entire time.”

Among the other people who’ve shared hair-raising stories of Manson include Phoebe Bridgers and one of his earliest collaborators, Trent Reznor. Manson has denied all allegations.

(Via Consequence of Sound)