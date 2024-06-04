Ahead of Lost being added to Netflix, star Evangeline Lilly announced that she’s “stepping away” from her acting career.

“I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment,” the actress, who played Kate on Lost and The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrote on Instagram. “I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY… and I AM HAPPY.”

Along with the caption, Lilly, who reportedly refused to self-isolate during the pandemic (she also attended an anti-vax rally), shared a video that was filmed during the Lost years where she discussed where she saw herself in 10 years.

“I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally ten years from now I’d like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family, and I’d like to be writing,” Lilly said at the time. “And potentially maybe influencing people’s lives in a more humanitarian way.”

(Via the New York Post)