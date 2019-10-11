(WARNING: Extreme spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie below.)

In the weeks leading up to the release of Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, writer-director Vince Gilligan teased that “more than 10 familiar characters” from Breaking Bad would appear in the film. From the trailers, we knew that Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), Badger (Matt Jones), and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), obviously, were among the 10-plus, and Jonathan Banks spoiled the return of Mike Ehrmantraut at the Emmys. But who else? There was plenty of speculation that despite being, y’know, dead, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) would make a secret cameo via flashback, not to mention other key figures in Jesse’s life, like Jane (Krysten Ritter) and Todd (Jesse Plemons).

Now that El Camino is out, we have our “familiar characters.” Here they are:

Jesse Pinkman, which, duh

Mike Ehrmantraut, via flashback before his death

Skinny Pete and Badger, the apexing duo who help Jesse out

Suzanne Ericsen, an assistant district attorney, and SAC Ramey, a DEA agent

Old Joe, the tow pro who rightly fears LoJack

Todd Alquist, the low-key most ruthless character on Breaking Bad; the only thing he loves more than his pet tarantula and pizza is killing

Drew’s tarantula (RIP Drew)

Adam and Diane Pinkman, Jesse’s parents

Ed, the “vacuum” “cleaner” “repair” “professional”

Kenny, a Nazi

Andrea and Brock Cantillo (kind of)

Man Mountain, who’s technically only in Better Call Saul but it counts

Walter White

Jane Margolis

