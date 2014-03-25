Everybody Panic: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Have A New Origin

There comes a point in any nerd’s life where he or she has to revisit beloved childhood media and realize it was terrible. Yes, it filled your life with joy when you were eight, but it doesn’t hold up. So it is with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, which is being readapted to film courtesy of Michael Bay and Jonathan Liebesman.
To Bay and Liebesman’s credit, it’s been a remarkably tight-lipped production, although the Turtles did leak. But they have to show a trailer eventually, as it’ll be tagged to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Cinemablend has put up a description:
The voice-over continues, but there are also flashes of Shredder out of costume talking with April, and shots of the legendary ooze that will eventually transform the titular heroes. Shredder then drops the biggest bomb of all and perhaps the movie’s biggest change in TMNT mythos: knowing that heroes are not born but rather created, Shredder actually worked with April’s dad to create the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
If you actually do view this as a “bomb”, take solace in the fact that it’s not the Scientifically Accurate Ninja Turtles. That appears to be the only material change; there’s still the ooze, there’s still the pet turtles, and so on. It’s just now Shredder is the Darth Vader to the Turtles, sort of, along with some dumpy guy the movie will, in its most outrageous abuse of suspension of disbelief, expect us to believe fathered Megan Fox.
As noted, I’m personally kind of meh about the whole thing. While the live-action movie holds up, and the original comics are entertainingly bizarre, most of the Turtles media is fairly disposable, and arguably their origin matters a lot less than actually having turtles doing martial arts moves. And, hey, they have to try and inject narrative drama in there somehow.
Really, if they wanted to troll us all, they would have cut a deal with Sony and made Richard Parker the actual creator of the Ninja Turtles. Close the movie with Spider-Man webbing a Turtle into his shell, and watch the Internet melt with the sheer heat of outrage.
Correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t the story in the cartoons that Shredder dumped the ooze into the sewer to try and harm Splinter, and a little boy carrying his pet turtles tripped and they also fell into the sewer and landed in the ooze?
This story might be different but it’s definitely no more stupid than a boy carrying a bowl of 4 turtles down the street tripping as the origin story.
Yeah. People forget that the original TMNT were meant as a satire of stupid ’80s comic books.
NOOOO BUT MY GENETICALLY ALTERRED REPTILE MARTIAL ARTS ADOLESCENTS ARE SUPER SERIOUS AND UNIRONICALLY COOL
In the comics, the ooze that turns the turtle is actually (meant to be) the same radioactive stuff that blinds Daredevil, so that Spider-Man thing might not be far off
The comics, cartoons, and movie all had slightly different origins. So I really don’t see a real problem here and why this is a “bombshell.”
What I can see happening that will the next thing that will drive people crazy is April’s dad will end up being Splinter.
Yeah, keep laughing. Ha ha ha. You all soon be crying along the Transformers fans.
IDW’s excellent TMNT run also altered the origin, so I think that’s not the biggest issue, what this change means for Splinter’s role is really going to determine how much nerd rage occurs.
If Splinter’s not an animatronic puppet, we riot.
I had a toy where Splinter transformed into a van, if that makes it into the film i’ll be very impressed indeed
Just remember that Splinter is going to be portrayed by Danny Woodburn. There’s no way the movie’s Splinter isn’t going to be really disappointing.
I just hope at some point in the movie Splinter tries to have sex with April to some old 90’s throwback slow jams.
[www.youtube.com]
I was only 5 when the first movie came out, but did people freak when Splinter was an actual rat, rather than a guy turned into a rat?
I was 8, and I hated it. I also hated that there was no Beebop or Rocksteady. Casey Jones was the shit though.
I was eight, as well, and I loved it. I’m shocked by how well it holds up, actually: It’s no classic but it’s far better than a lot of shameless cash-ins from the era.
I was 6, and while I remember the cartoon before the movie, I just never gave it much thought. And yes, the movie does hold up. The perfect mix of the dark comic tone, and the fun loving cartoon. I actually have hopes that this new Bay film *might* bring it back. Bay is aware of the fanbase, both kids and adults. He may have had to take liberties with Transformers (since it’s nothing more than robots fighting), but with the turtles I think he might be able to go with more character driven, actual story-based stuff.
Here’s to some foul language, some blood (CGI or not), and an at least somewhat engaging story and not just 2 hours of fight scenes, racist characters, and Megan Fox glamour shots.
The movie actually remained true to Splinter’s origin story from the original Mirage comics. The 87 cartoon was the one that changed his origin to make him a mutated Hamato Yoshi rather than his mutated pet rat.
I was mad… nine. As I got older I just rolled with it. And then I found it that the movie was more accurate to the comic, so I actually liked it.
It’s as if Michael Bay is going out of his way to troll the TMNT fanbase as hard as he can, and it is glorious.
What if it turns out to just be a shot-for-shot remake of the original w/ better special effects and the post-credits scene is just a closeup of Bay pointing finger guns at the camera and saying, “GOTCHA!”?
^Bay would have to have a certain amount of self-awareness (re: any) to pull off a stunt like that.
In the original comic book Splinter was just a rat, Shredder was killed in the first issue and April worked with Baxter Stockman to create the mousers, plus she wasn’t even a reporter she just owned an antique shop….. So there are pretty much a lot of differences from each comic series to the cartoons to the first movies….
Are all those ellipses where you stopped typing to take a hit from your inhaler and eat more potato chips?
Nah… *wheeze wheeze* *crunch crunch*
haha. <3 Emcee.
This would upset me if I had any intention whatsoever of seeing the movie. Fool me once, Michael Bay…
I think there’s a law that says all 3rd movies have to be a severe drop off in quality for the series. For example I point to Spider-Man 3, X-3, TDKR
@josh wilkinson- Toy Story 3 seems to be the best case of a movie defying the third film quality drop-off theory.
@DeathBear2000- You know how TMNT III was a big pile of suck? Casey Jones couldn’t have saved it.
Rocky 3 is the best film in the series.
::sprints along the beach in short shorts, knee-high socks, and a belly shirt tanktop with matching headband::
Unless there’s a Vanilla Ice cameo and literal rap battle, I’m out
Now that u mention it I swear eminem should be in it.that cameo would do justice
Why do so many people think Bay is directing this? He’s a producer which basically means he’ll get paid more than anyone else working on the movie despite doing absolutely no actual work. He’s not writing, directing or acting in the thing so he really doesn’t have much to do with the finished product. By the logic of most people we’d have to blame Spielberg for Transformers despite the fact that all he really did was slap his name on it.
Well, he is paying for it and shepherding it to creation. Platinum Dunes is his production company. I agree that the puppy breeder isn’t directly responsible for the dog turd on your lawn, but still.
On the other hand, the director is Jonathan Liebesman, the guy who brought us such classics as “Battle: Los Angeles” and “Wrath of the Titans.” I’d actually have more faith in this project if it was Bay in the director’s chair and not him.
Not saying its going to be good, just saying if its not Michael Bay will be less to blame than usual.
For my money, the fact that Michael Bay is involved in this is enough to cause outrage. I don’t care about the specifics, because generally, Michael Bay makes movies that piss me off. That’s been true since I saw Pearl Harbor in high school.
I think that comics weren’t just bizarre, they were pretty violent, especially when you compare them to the cartoons.
Oh, incredibly so.
They were sooooo messy.
Incredibly, awesomely violent. The first issue opens up with them straight-up murking the human Foot Clan.
No, Rocky 3 was the 2nd best. It goes 4, 3, 1, Balboa, 2, 5
surprisingly not even mad…ive learned that this type of things will rarely be exactly how i like them, but ill reserve judgement for when i see the trailer. after transformers 1 and 2 i hated how much they screwed it up, but i always watch the original animated movie and as dumb as they were, i had fun. dark of the moon was so damned ridiculous in a stupid fun way i couldnt help but cheer when optimus got stuck in those wires for like 20 min. viva la bay turtles
Childhood ruined, Dan! RUINED! Bet one of them won’t even be an Olympic diver, will they?
Jaws 3. Best second sequel ever.
It’s not that the story will be changed. It’s that it will be changed in the usual puerile and hackneyed ways Hollywood always changes scripts to grind every last scrap of uniqueness and personality from the product. A product that has mass-market appeal always follows the same patterns, and always leaves people hungry for something new disappointed and bored. The idiots outnumber the thinkers, so they always get what they want.
I thought a teenager fucked a turtle. Is this…This is wrong?
As long as they make the actual plot of the movie follow Turtles in Time, I’m ok with any changes.
Eh, they radically changed the origin story for The Secret of the Ooze as well, and I don’t think people were that upset.
I’m glad I’m not one of those people who would get upset by changes made to a property that’s pretty much all about 90s ‘tude and spouting off lingo like a second-rate Bart Simpson
Saying Shredder is responsible isn’t necessarily saying he intentionally made the Turtles. It could be that he’s responsible for the creation of the ooze that caused their mutation. Them breaking out of a building could be after a capture or them making their way out after a mission. Still not defending the movie just trying to remain optimistic.
I wonder how they’re going to talk Michael Bay down from changing Raphael’s psis to double barreled bazookas with flamethrowers attached with Raphael’s shell as the napalm tank?
Actually it was Donatello, in the Image Comics run of the comics during the 90s:
[turtlepedia.wikia.com]
@zuelly. I can’t believe anyone would call me on that. Truth be told 4, is my favorite movie ever. Not just my favorite Rocky movie, Stallone movie, or action movie, but favorite ever. I only said that so I could say my piece and run away in 80’s Olivia Newton John style, with the attire and all lol.
Getting Tokka and Rahzar instead of Bebop and Rocksteady is tha shit dat got me mad!!!
They could have at least given us Slash if they wanted to throw in an evil turtle
The animated show that is currently running on Nickelodeon is really, really good. It was a guilty pleasure of mine for a while, but now I’m like, f*ck this, yeah I watch it, and I think it’s great. The action sequences are impressive, the anime influences to create silly moments work, and Splinter is a badass in it. They even do these funny spoofs on Voltron and Star Trek in the form of shows that the Turtles watch religiously. Check it out
So apparently we can scratch the Teenage and the Ninja from the name. So this was what “alien” referred to before…