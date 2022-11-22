Right in time for Thanksgiving weekend to arrive, Netflix is revealing their full December slate, which might motivate us all to clear out our November queues and make room for the return of several successful franchises. At the top of that list: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig bringing us more Knives Out with Glass Onion, which sadly does not have any Chris Evans sweater action but still rules on its own accord.

In addition, The Witcher will receive a prequel series to show us the time when elves were regarded very differently (than how Jasper’s most infamous song previously detailed) on the Continent. And Emily Cooper will continue her tear through the City of Lights while not understanding the language and still winning everyone over. This will also be your last shot at streaming Casino Royale along with the Men In Black and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films on Netflix, so get those in while you can.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in December.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix series streaming 12/23)

Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc is back with a new gathering of oddball characters, and everyone’s a suspect after a Greek-private island “pretend” murder party turned into the real deal. Another incredible cast — including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Ethan Hawke — is here to stir the intrigue. Oh, and don’t forget about Dave Bautista in a speedo. Rian Johnson will also bring us a third part of this series, so let’s hope that Blanc doesn’t freaking die in this installment.

Emily In Paris: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 12/21)

Primetime soap-opera king Darren Star’s latest success returns with a character who’s somehow less sophisticated in France than Carrie Bradshaw was in the final Sex and the City season. Emily Cooper’s having a lot more fun than her predecessor, though, even though she cannot speak French. This season, she’ll continue to nurse the mutual attraction with Hot Chef Gabrielle while he and she are dating other people (Camille and Alfie, respectively). Sylvie’s Savoir fallout should continue as well, but I’d really like to see more dirty-skillet controversy, please.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix limited series streaming 12/25)

Henry Cavill will depart the franchise’s building after the flagship series’ Season 3, but this limited prequel series takes things back to where it all began. We’ll likely see the inception of the first Witcher prototype, over 1200 years before Geralt of Rivia grunted his way across the continent. Michelle Yeoh portrays Scian, an elven swordmaster whose ferocious reputation may precede her, and expect plenty of swordplay and axe swinging. No Jaskier, though!

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix film streaming 12/2)

Emma Corrin (The Crown‘s first Princess Diana) portrays the title aristocratic character in this steamy adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel. Lady Chatterly’s husband falls prey to a war injury, and she subsequently starts getting randy with one of their gamekeepers. If you’re not familiar with the story, you can tell from million miles away that this does not happen without conflict.

“Sr.” (Netflix documentary streaming 12/2)

Robert Downey Jr. leads this tribute to his late dad (Robert Downey Sr., obviously) while detailing his maverick career. It’s a meditation on generational dysfunction and how to heal said rifts while also digging into the links between art and mortality.