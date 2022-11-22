Right in time for Thanksgiving weekend to arrive, Netflix is revealing their full December slate, which might motivate us all to clear out our November queues and make room for the return of several successful franchises. At the top of that list: Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig bringing us more Knives Out with Glass Onion, which sadly does not have any Chris Evans sweater action but still rules on its own accord.
In addition, The Witcher will receive a prequel series to show us the time when elves were regarded very differently (than how Jasper’s most infamous song previously detailed) on the Continent. And Emily Cooper will continue her tear through the City of Lights while not understanding the language and still winning everyone over. This will also be your last shot at streaming Casino Royale along with the Men In Black and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films on Netflix, so get those in while you can.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in December.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix series streaming 12/23)
Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc is back with a new gathering of oddball characters, and everyone’s a suspect after a Greek-private island “pretend” murder party turned into the real deal. Another incredible cast — including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Ethan Hawke — is here to stir the intrigue. Oh, and don’t forget about Dave Bautista in a speedo. Rian Johnson will also bring us a third part of this series, so let’s hope that Blanc doesn’t freaking die in this installment.
Emily In Paris: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 12/21)
Primetime soap-opera king Darren Star’s latest success returns with a character who’s somehow less sophisticated in France than Carrie Bradshaw was in the final Sex and the City season. Emily Cooper’s having a lot more fun than her predecessor, though, even though she cannot speak French. This season, she’ll continue to nurse the mutual attraction with Hot Chef Gabrielle while he and she are dating other people (Camille and Alfie, respectively). Sylvie’s Savoir fallout should continue as well, but I’d really like to see more dirty-skillet controversy, please.
The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix limited series streaming 12/25)
Henry Cavill will depart the franchise’s building after the flagship series’ Season 3, but this limited prequel series takes things back to where it all began. We’ll likely see the inception of the first Witcher prototype, over 1200 years before Geralt of Rivia grunted his way across the continent. Michelle Yeoh portrays Scian, an elven swordmaster whose ferocious reputation may precede her, and expect plenty of swordplay and axe swinging. No Jaskier, though!
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix film streaming 12/2)
Emma Corrin (The Crown‘s first Princess Diana) portrays the title aristocratic character in this steamy adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel. Lady Chatterly’s husband falls prey to a war injury, and she subsequently starts getting randy with one of their gamekeepers. If you’re not familiar with the story, you can tell from million miles away that this does not happen without conflict.
“Sr.” (Netflix documentary streaming 12/2)
Robert Downey Jr. leads this tribute to his late dad (Robert Downey Sr., obviously) while detailing his maverick career. It’s a meditation on generational dysfunction and how to heal said rifts while also digging into the links between art and mortality.
White Noise (Netflix film streaming 12/30)
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are onboard as a “frequently married couple” in Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the best-selling Don DeLillo book. Expect this to grow hipster-like while the story tackles mundane everyday matters and also the wide-ranging issues that matter most, including death and love and finding unhappiness despite, well, everything.
Avail. TBA
The Glory
God’s Crooked Lines
The Interest of Love
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Avail. 12/1
Dead End
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes
The Masked Scammer
Qala
Troll
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
Avail. 12/2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
“Sr.”
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future
Avail. 12/3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
Avail. 12/4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Avail. 12/5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
Avail. 12/6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
Avail. 12/7
Burning Patience
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
Avail. 12/8
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism
Avail. 12/9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2
Avail. 12/10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2
Prisoners
Avail. 12/13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single’s Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What A Day!
Avail. 12/14
Don’t Pick Up The Phone
Glitter
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
Avail. 12/15
The Big 4
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Sonic Prime
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
Avail. 12/16
A Storm for Christmas
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Avail. 12/18
Side Effects
Avail. 12/19
Trolley
Trolls
Avail. 12/20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Avail. 12/21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris: Season 3
I AM A KILLER: Season 4
Avail. 12/22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
Avail. 12/23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!
Avail. 12/25
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Vir Das: Landing
Avail. 12/26
No Escape
Treason
Avail. 12/27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
Avail. 12/28
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
The Circle: Season 5
Stuck with You
Avail. 12/29
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
Avail. 12/30
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
White Noise
Avail. 12/31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Lady Voyeur
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 12/9
The Shack
Leaving 12/10
Fast Color
Leaving 12/11
Manhunt: Unabomber
Leaving 12/14
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 12/15
The Danish Girl
Leaving 12/27
Instant Hotel: Season 1
Leaving 12/28
Shrek the Musical
Leaving 12/31
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie