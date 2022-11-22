In White Noise, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig play a frequently married couple who are forced to flee with their many kids from an “airborne toxic event.” That’s the basic summary, at least; there’s much more to story than that, based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. But you already decided you were going to watch White Noise as soon as you read “Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig play…” Same.

“It’s telling this story of how, in our attempts not to deal with our own mortality, to really acknowledge death in a serious way in our culture, we somehow sublimated death into our entertainment,” writer and director (and Gerwig’s partner and Barbie collaborator) Noah Baumbach told IndieWire about the film. “By cloaking yourself in death and horror, you’re somehow protecting yourself from real death and horror.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, produced by Noah Baumbach and David Heyman.

White Noise, which also stars Raffey Cassidy, André “3000” Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle and features a new song from LCD Soundsystem, comes out in select theaters on Nov. 25 and Netflix on Dec. 30.