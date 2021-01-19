Things will eventually get better for humanity in 2021, but the time is still right to stay home as much as possible while pulling off wild social-distancing maneuvers and getting creative with masks. Fortunately, Netflix knew that we’d need more distractions to stay strong while those vaccines roll out. As a result, February’s bringing us more fresh content than people will know what to do with, and the streaming service is truly giving everyone something to bingewatch (and a lot of comedy in the process) while we cross our fingers for the final leg of the pandemic.
Plenty of original offerings are on the way, including more stand-up laughs from Tiffany Haddish and her closest funny friends. Oh, and Joe Berlinger’s hit “pause” on his Ted Bundy obsession to embroil everyone in a different true-crime saga; a horror movie will largely take place in a tent (which will make you want to never go into the wilderness again); and romcom fans of all ages can enjoy the conclusion of one of the most predictable (yet inexplicably enjoyable) franchises of all time. How romantic! Really, though, these offerings look like a blast.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February.
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/2)
Netflix’s stellar run of stand-up comedy specials took a bit of a breather in late 2020, but there’s some excellent news on the horizon. In only a few short weeks, Girl’s Trip star Tiffany Haddish will return to introduce the world to more of her favorite comedians. This fresh collection of half-hour specials includes a diverse crop of comedians who are near and dear to Haddish. These players include Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). This season won’t drop a moment too soon because we could really use the laughs.
Red Dot (Netflix film streaming 2/11)
This might be a cautionary tale for people who decide it’s a great idea to rekindle their marriages in the unforgiving wilderness — who knows? For sure, though, this is a claustrophobic tale about what happens when a sadistic killer points a red laser dot into Nadja and David’s tent, and that act sends them fighting for their lives. Naturally, a lot of marriage drama will happen along the way, as they attempt to save themselves in the snowy terrain. I guess couple’s counseling was a no-go, but that’s not nearly as entertaining as escaping into other people’s hell when they find themselves feeling like they’re on the other end of a video-game gun. Also, there’s a dog in this trailer, and nothing had better happen to him, or I’m gonna call for John Wick vengeance.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix documentary series streaming 2/10)
The Ted Bundy-obsessed Joe Berlinger — he directed Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy and created Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — brings us a new docuseries that tackles a new mythology. Crime Scene is actually the launch of a documentary franchise that will dive into mysteries surrounding locations where infamous crimes took place. In this first season, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA becomes ground central for many untimely deaths and the housing of serial killers. In particular, this series digs into the 2013 disappearance of a college student, Elisa Lam, at the notorious hotel. Internet sleuths helped to mobilize and stir up a media frenzy, and what’s even more chilling is that this is only one of the hotel’s countless sinister happenings over the years.
To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Netflix film streaming 2/12)
Noah Centineo’s reign as the Internet’s Boyfriend may be coming to an end with the conclusion of Netflix’s smash-hit, romcom trilogy. Lana Condor’s still keeping Lara Jean’s head on as tightly as possible while things get dreamier with her boyfriend, although everything could change with their oncoming plans for college. Will they both go to Stanford and keep their love alive, or will Lara Jean depart school in New York City? Long distance love isn’t so lovely, and god only knows what else can be revealed in this film that they haven’t shown in this trailer (this franchise is a master at the art of revealing the whole movie in a few minutes), but fans will be excited to find out whether Peter and Lara Jean can actually make it beyond their idyllic high school setting.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in February:
Avail. 2/1
The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Patriot
Rocks
Shutter Island
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura
Avail. 2/2
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Avail. 2/3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Avail. 2/5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Avail. 2/6
The Sinner: Jamie
Avail. 2/8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs
Avail. 2/10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make
Avail. 2/11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere
Red Dot
Squared Love
Avail. 2/12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico’s Journey
Avail. 2/13
Monsoon
Avail. 2/15
The Crew
Avail. 2/16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3
Avail. 2/17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Avail. 2/18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Avail. 2/19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa
Avail. 2/20
Classmates Minus
Avail. 2/21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Avail. 2/23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Avail. 2/24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Avail. 2/25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Avail. 2/26
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape
Our Idiot Brother
Coming Soon
Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art
Sisyphus
Vincenzo
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February:
Leaving 2/4
Erased
Leaving 2/5
Lila & Eve
Woody Woodpecker
Leaving 2/7
Don’t Knock Twice
Swiped
Leaving 2/10
A Bad Moms Christmas
Leaving 2/11
The Other Guys
Leaving 2/14
Alone in Berlin
Hostiles
Leaving 2/16
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving 2/19
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 2/20
A Haunted House
Leaving 2/21
Trespass Against Us
Leaving 2/24
Dolphin Tale 2
Leaving 2/26
The Frozen Ground
Leaving 2/28
A Walk to Remember
Basic Instinct
Easy A
The Gift
GoodFellas
Gran Torino
Haywire
LA 92
Little Nicky
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution
Saving Mr. Banks
Sleepover