Netflix is cruising into summer with more than the traditional action fare that we typically see in theaters. Of course, this year is anything but typical, and the streaming service is determined to give us more content than we could possibly dream of consuming. It’s a wonderful dilemma to have, and there’s a ton of variety coming this month, including a few Sailor Moon movies and four other projects that we’ve highlighted below, along with including the entire list of massive offerings from Netflix.

The most bingeworthy selections here include a return of the French gentleman thief that captivated audiences earlier this year. We’ll also see the launch of a Robert Downey Jr.-produced fantasy-adventure, comic-book adaptation series, and Kevin Hart gets down in a project that’s very unlike what you’ve seen him do before now. A sleeper zombie-apocalypse show also returns for more scrambling-scavenger madness, and in short, you will probably not regret investing time on any of these four top picks.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in June.

Lupin: Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 6/11)

This (the fancy French heist show starring Omar Sy) turned out to be a smash hit for Netflix in January. The overwhelming reaction even led the streamer to hustle fast to release Part 2, so that everyone could see how the beloved gentleman burglar would take revenge (against Hubert Pelligrini) for the abduction of his son, and by the way, we could probably use a lot more heisting as well? Give it to us. Of course, after that train-station switcheroo in last season’s finale, we can expect police to redouble their efforts. So, Assane reenters as the most wanted man in France, and of course, he’ll tempt fate while executing a new plan that puts himself at risk. Along the way, black tie events, high-speed car chases, speeding motorboats, thrown punches, and a trip to the catacombs are in the cards. Everyone will eventually learn that they should never underestimate our protagonist because, my god, he never runs out of energy or ingenuity. “Nothing but magic,” as we hear Omar Sy say at the end of the trailer.

Sweet Tooth (Netflix series streaming 6/4)

Team Downey (Robert Jr. and Susan) brings us this awe-inspiring story based upon a comic-book (that ran under DC’s Vertigo imprint) by creator Jeff Lemire, who whipped up a post-apocalyptic fairytale about what happens when a great sickness (which is poorly dealt with by humans) ends with a miracle. In this case, this would be the appearance of “hybrids,” babies who are born half-human and half-animal, and we’ll meet a young deer-boy, Gus, (Christian Convery), who teams up with a reluctant protector, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), for a cross-country quest. The comic has been described as “Mad Max Meets Bambi,” and Will Forte also plays a small role. You’re in for a real (sweet) treat if you surrender to this adventure.

Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 6/17)

Netflix hasn’t yet released the trailer for this zombie series’ sophomore season, so please enjoy revisiting the trailer for the show’s debut, which ended up being the show that Fear The Walking Dead fans would have preferred before the AMC spinoff series improved dramatically this year. With that said, this is a quick-and-dirty crowd pleaser of a series, which includes the obligatory “guy who tries to hide his zombie bite” moment while attempting to flee to safety within a crowd of survivors. How that’s handled is necessarily brutal, as is the rest of the series, and expect a new batch of episodes full of cold-blooded fresh challenges while violent militias get down with their bad selves.

Fatherhood (Netflix film streaming 6/18)

Kevin Hart puts away the funnyman vibes (well, at least partially) for this rather serious take on fatherhood. The laughs that do occur will be both bittersweet and heartwarming, given that Hart plays a widower who must learn to raise his daughter all by himself. The trailer reveals that he’s taking a swing at honest-to-god acting, and this film is part of Netflix’s promise to release at least one original film per week for the whole of 2021. That’s quite a feat, and this movie will be a nice break from the non-stop action movies that traditionally fill the summer schedule.