Netflix’s ‘Exploding Kittens’ Game Is Coming To The App Next Week

While fans will have to wait a little longer for the Exploding Kittens tv show starring Lucy Liu and Tom Ellis, the game is coming to Netflix much sooner!

Exploding Kittens– The Game will drop on May 31st on Netflix’s mobile app, free of charge for ay current subscribers, though that number has been dwindling. The game lets you play alone or with up to five friends (they also need to be a Netflix customer) as you flip over virtual cards decorated with cat art, until the exploding kitten is revealed, and the game explodes. Hence the name Exploding Kittens. Makes sense! Here are the official rules:

Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite! In this kitty-powered game of chance, players draw cards — until someone draws an exploding kitten and blows up. But that’s not all, Netflix members will be able to play with two new exclusive cards, Radar and Flip Flop, enabling players to manipulate the deck in new ways. Radar reveals to players the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the card deck and Flip Flop reverses the order of the cards in the deck. Featuring original art by The Oatmeal.

Exploding Kittens started as a crowdfunded project which then became a record-setting card game. A series based on the game will premiere on Netflix next year, with expansion packs revolving around the show’s characters becoming available in the future.

The combusting cat game is just one of the games Netflix is introducing to its roster, with three more games debuting today on the app. Dragon Up is a single-player game where players are expected to look for rare dragons in order to save their kingdom. Townsmen- A Kingdom Rebuilt is a strategy game where players build their own medieval city, and Moonlighter is a role-playing game that puts users working in a store in a mysterious village overrun by monsters. Looking forward to seeing if anybody actually plays these games, or if Netflix pulls the plug on them too.