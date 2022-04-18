Exploding Kittens, the preferred game of your cool younger cousins in the year 2015, is getting its own Netflix show. The game, which is known for its confusing rules but cute kitten artwork, will have a new series from animation legends Greg Daniels and Mike Judge of King Of The Hill fame.

The adult animation series is based on the best-selling card game which follows God and the devil reincarnated as kittens who are sent to Earth, naturally. Exploding Kittens started as a crowdfunded project which then became a record-setting card game.

The show will feature voice acting by Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, and Sasheer Zamta. It’s expected to debut on Netflix in 2023. Matthew Inman and Shane Kosakowski will serve as showrunners.

The iconic kittens will also get a mobile game which is expected to drop in May. “The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” Mike Moon, head of adult animation at Netflix, said in a statement. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team.”

Netflix has been diving into the world of adult animation as of late. Earlier this year, they ordered Bad Crimes also from Daniels and Judge, and the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources premiered last month.