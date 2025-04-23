If you look at HBO’s Sunday night combo of The Last of Us and The Righteous Gemstones and wish there was an acclaimed TV series based on a popular video game that also stars Walton Goggins, boy do I have good news for you!
One of the best shows of 2024, Fallout premiered on Prime Video a year ago this month. It was an instant record-breaking hit and ended up getting nominated for 17 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. But is there a chance we’ll be seeing Ella Purnell‘s Lucy, Aaron Moten’s Maximus, and Walton Goggins’ “Ghoul Daddy” again any time soon?
Does Fallout Season 2 Have A Release Date?
There’s good news and bad news here.
Bad news: there’s no season 2 premiere date yet…
Good news: …but don’t worry, more Fallout is coming. Prime Video officially renewed the show less than a month after it premiered, and filming for the new episodes has already started (although it was paused in January due to the California wildfires).
“Holy sh*t,” creators and co-showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner said in a statement when Fallout was renewed. “Thank you to [Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films], Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society’s most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!”
