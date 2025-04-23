Does ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Have A Release Date?

If you look at HBO’s Sunday night combo of The Last of Us and The Righteous Gemstones and wish there was an acclaimed TV series based on a popular video game that also stars Walton Goggins, boy do I have good news for you!

One of the best shows of 2024, Fallout premiered on Prime Video a year ago this month. It was an instant record-breaking hit and ended up getting nominated for 17 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. But is there a chance we’ll be seeing Ella Purnell‘s Lucy, Aaron Moten’s Maximus, and Walton Goggins’ “Ghoul Daddy” again any time soon?