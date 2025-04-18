When Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Series Finale?

If The Righteous Gemstones isn’t the funniest show on TV, it’s at least in the top three (I see you, The Studio and Hacks). It’s got everything you could ever want in a comedy: an impeccable cast, a helper monkey, and Edi Patterson saying “don’t be bumping on my bare titty meat.” God knows there’s enough religious hypocrisy to satire for years to come, but creator and star Danny McBride knew that this season — the show’s fourth — would be the final one.

“When I started writing the season, I wasn’t sure if I was going to finish the show or not, but I started to notice getting these ideas,” McBride said ahead of the season 4 premiere. “So many themes and storylines were about inclusion and about moving forward, about moving on, that it, really, to me, creatively, became apparent that that was the story that we’re telling.”

He continued, “The story is about a lot of things, but the track of the arc that I sort of followed through all four (seasons) is really about grief. It’s about losing people and turning to family and figuring out what’s next.”

What’s next in the immediate future is only a few more episodes of The Righteous Gemstones. As for when you’ll be able to watch the series finale…