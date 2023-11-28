Here’s everything we know so far:

Prime Video has entered the video game adaptation arena with one of the biggest sci-fi franchises around: Fallout . Arriving next year, Fallout will take viewers to a post-apocalyptic world that’s like nothing they’ve ever seen before. Plus, the series will star Walton Goggins , so that immediately makes it a must-see right out of the gate.

Plot

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Cast

Lucy (Ella Purnell): An optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

The Ghoul (Walton Goggins): The Ghoul survives the Wasteland as a bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Overseer Hank (Kyle MacLachlan): The Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better.

Maximus (Aaron Moten): A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland—and will do anything to further their goals.