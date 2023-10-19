Walton Goggins became a beloved television actor thanks to bowling over audiences with his performance as the always impeccably dressed Boyd Crowder on Justified before teaming up with Danny McBride for back-to-back roles in Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones. (If you’ve been missing out on Goggins as the incredible “Baby Billy” Freeman, remedy that quickly.)

However, Goggins is more than just an actor, he’s also the co-founder of Mulholland Distilling, but that doesn’t mean he can’t brilliantly combine his two passions. The gin brand recently launched a new campaign called “Inspirations with Walton Goggins” that would love to sell you liquor or just make you laugh. Either one.

“Making spirits is one of the best jobs in the world, but you’ve got to keep inspired or pretty much anything you do gets old,” the official campaign site reads. “So we decided to film some things to make ourselves laugh and keep things interesting. Hopefully, some of these will inspire you as well.”

So far, the campaign has put out two spots, and the latest features Goggins naked while riding a motorbike. Turns out, that’s just one of the many activities that inspires him, and clearly the most because it takes up the majority of the video. You’re welcome!

Below is the spot for September where Goggins declares he’s an expert on gin because it’s his name. But then again, it’s also in other’s people’s names, too. He may not have thought this through.

The next “Inspirations” video will drop in November, and according to the site, it will somehow involve animals.

(Via Walton Goggins on Instagram, Mulholland Distilling)