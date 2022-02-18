Walton Goggins is best known for his dramatic roles on hit TV shows like The Shield and Justified, his gritty work in some of Quinten Tarantino’s recent films, and, even more recently, for his comedic role on The Righteous Gemstones. Now, the actor will star in a futuristic apocalypse show based on the hit video game franchise Fallout.

Goggins’ role is still unclear, but Variety reports that he will most likely play a ghoul, which is a human who survived an atomic blast and is now disfigured but basically immune to radiation. Goggins is no stranger to having his face altered for TV, as he is currently playing Uncle Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones and looks kind of unrecognizable as the hilariously off-putting 70-year-old pastor.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner will serve as showrunners on the series, which is expected to go into production later this year. Robertson-Dworet is no stranger to video game adaptation, as she worked on 2018’s Tomb Raider. Wagner has a slew of tv writing credits, including The Office and Portlandia.

The first Fallout game was released in 1997, and the franchise has exploded since then, with four other direct sequels and multiple spin-offs. Several companies have tried to produce a movie based in the world, but none came to fruition. Finally, Amazon ordered the series earlier this year.