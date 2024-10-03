I love Family Feud. You love Family Feud. Waiting rooms in doctor’s offices really love Family Feud. Everyone loves Family Feud, because the survey-based premise is easy to understand and contestants are allowed to display more personality than on other game shows. Even the celebrity edition is fun.

But let’s face it, the real draw is host Steve Harvey‘s stone-faced reactions.

“The show is tailor-made for what I do,” Harvey — one of the original kings of comedy — told Today earlier this year before revealing the “secret” to why he thinks Family Feud is so popular. “I say what I know the people at home are thinking,” he explained. “All these answers, you know they’re not on this board… Your answer was dumb enough to not be on nobody’s board.”

Below, you’ll find some of the dumbest and wildest answers in Family Feud history. Two notes: 1) I’m only including the question in the text, and not the answer, because it’s more fun to watch the clip than read it, and 2) I tried to restrict the number of penis-based answers, because there are a lot of them out there (enough for an entire compilation). Survey says… enjoy!