‘Fargo’ Discussion: ‘Lester, Is This What You Want?’

We’ve all seen enough television to know the traditional moves a show will use to drag you to the edge of your seat: the editing tricks, the musical cues, the drawn out silences that linger a second longer than you’re comfortable with, etc. Even if you can’t articulate them from an advanced film study perspective, you recognize it when they happen, mostly because you feel unsettled almost all of the way to your core, and that is generally the type of thing one notices.
Where Fargo is brilliant, especially in last night’s episode, is the way the show plays with this kind of tension. So, yes, sometimes it will build and build and build and then pay it all off immediately, like in the elevator at the beginning of the episode or in Lester’s office at the end (both of which we will be discussing at length, once we all collectively recover, which should happen sometime between a few paragraphs from now and NEVER). But other times the show will build and build and build in the exact same way, and then … nothing. The scene in the diner with Lorne and Molly’s dad, the thing where Lester was looking out his window and into the woods after fleeing Vegas, both textbook examples of a set-up that led to no immediate resolution. The result of all this is that you, the viewer, are left with no concrete idea of what’s going to happen at any point in the show, which ramps up the tension even more, stretched over the full 60 minutes, to the point that the stress of whole thing has probably taken a few months off of the end of all our lives. This, to be clear, is not a complaint.
But let’s dig into the stuff from last night. We begin with a simple question.
Lemme answer that one for you, friendo: No, it is not what you want. It might be what you think you want as you stand in that elevator with the artificial confidence from your Salesman of the Year victory and the “dangerous” libation you just ordered coursing through your veins, but no, Mr. Fancy Haircut Man, you do not actually want this. Because “this” will bring everything to a screeching halt: Your new happy life as a wealthy small business owner, Lorne’s six-month dentist caper, the lives of the strangers in the elevator, one of whom is Stephen Root and another of whom is a very nice lady who will put her thumb all the way up your butt if you treat her right. But you’re a big macho tough guy now, so, you know, say yes. See what happens. Spoiler alert: PEW PEW PEW.
All of which brings up another point: LORNE MALVO. If you are still, somehow, in Episode 9 of the show’s 10-episode run, trying to figure out what kind of guy Lorne Malvo is, here’s your answer: He will become proficient enough at dentistry to go deep undercover for six full months, finding a sweetheart in the process just to frost the ruse, all to collect a $100,000 bounty on a snitch, which isn’t really even all that much money when you consider how much time and effort he put into the whole thing. (Again, he learned how to be a dentist. That’s the real story here.) And then, the second things start to go awry, he will calmly cut bait and put a bullet in everyone inside a building that is lousy with surveillance cameras, just to make a point. Also, sometimes he will scare the sh*t out of your children for literally no reason at all. Malvo.
Let’s move to a lighter note, briefly: Solverson, Key, and Peele are on the case, as Molly’s giant conspiracy board has finally been seen by someone with a lick of sense. (NOTE: Does she have two conspiracy boards? Because we’ve seen one on the white board in the police station and one all over the wall of her home office. She’s either spending a fortune on markers and staples, or she’s taking it down and reassembling it every time someone wants to see it. Geez, lady. Make a Powerpoint.) God bless Bob Odenkirk and his second prominent character with an awful combover, but I let out an audible cheer when Special Agent Key shut him down. It’s about to get quite serious. To quote Molly Solverson herself, “Watch your butts.” (And if you haven’t read Josh’s interview with Allison Tolman yet, please do that immediately.)
…
…
…
Okay, now, the ending. I’ll be honest, I still don’t know if I’m fully ready to talk about what happened at Lester’s office. And so, in lieu of actual analysis, I present the full and complete notes I took in real-time as it happened, beginning with the car ride there:
– lester’s wife tells story about guy pooping btw mattress/box-spring in motel
– is malvo the mysterious pooper?
– oh god he’s sending her in
– oh god lester
– LESTER YOU COWARD
– JESUS THE ORANGE JACKET
– LESTER YOU EVIL COWARD
– OH GOD
– OH GOD
– NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
So, yeah…
Lester, you unbelievable piece of garbage.
Other highlights:
– Favorite scene of the night: Lorne and Molly’s dad in the diner. Hoo partner, was that ever nerve-racking. I thought for sure the elder Solverson was a goner, especially since we were well into the penultimate episode of the season and we hadn’t had a major death yet. I was very relieved to see him escape with his life.
– We’ve seen other references to Lorne being the devil between the biblical imagery with Stavros and his beyond human ability/desire to bring destruction, but I don’t think any have been more clear than his Garden of Eden reference in the diner. Malvo is Beelzebub. Beelzebub is Malvo. Proceed accordingly.
– Oh, and speaking of the phrase “Hoo partner,” last night marked the second time Lorne has used it while undercover, the first being his interrogation at the police station as Rev. Frank Peterson. My point here is twofold: 1) Methinks Lorne has a tell; and 2) If you ever hear a mysterious, oddly polite newcomer drop that phrase in conversation, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, RUN.
– “I’m a rascal. There’s no two ways about it.” – Lorne Malvo, making one of the more substantial understatement in history.
– Finally, a heartfelt Rest in Peace to Lester’s second wife, Linda. You were a sweet, naive lady with terrible taste in men, who spent a not insignificant part of her life scrubbing feces off of motel box springs, and who was happy to look a nosy, pregnant police officer in the eye and lielielie if it meant a shot at preserving the cozy life you built with the creep whose first wife died under mysterious circumstances and who was now being questioned about a triple murder in Las Vegas. You will be missed.
As always, your thoughts below. And thanks to Chet Manley for the GIFs. Finale next week. Someone find me a paper bag to hyperventilate into.
So is anyone else intensely afraid that Gus is gonna do something? Not only does he know everyone’s address, but he know a red car with danger is in town. I think he’s going to try to vindicate himself.
Just now in the shower, I realized the genius of the Lester/Malvo interaction happening in Vegas. The number one problem for gamblers is not knowing when to stop/cut bait/fold ’em. Lester pushed beyond the point where he should have stopped and is now in a heap of shit. Malvo, on the other hand, knew exactly when to cut his losses with the dentist facade.
I love this show.
And he hit (Malvo literally) instead of stayed (with with wife or with Malvo with bodies)
*Yeah I realize I’m reaching, just headed to Vegas end of month, can’t stop thinking blackjack
Strong take.
good catch
That’s the woodpile at Lester’s new house in the teaser for the grand finale. The body being dragged in the snow appears to be wearing penny loafers, which would rule out most folks living in Bemidji.
Anton Chigurh is still the evilest Coen Brothers character. But Lorne Malvo is now probably #2, just ahead of that evil bastard from Blood Simple.
True Detective was my favorite new series… until this one. It’s amazing to me that something of this quality is on basic cable.
FX has been doing this for years. From The Shield to SOA (second season) to Terriers and now Fargo.
Karl Childers versus Bilbo Baggins, how precious or as some folks call it a Sling Blade, I call it a Kaiser Blade.
That was great. I was also laughing so hard at how terrible Lester has become at the end. He’s so terrible but the way they play it with dark humor really goes with how they’re honoring the Coens.
The garden of Eden line worries me a little though…. I don’t want Lorne to actually be THE devil. I know that’s more of a metaphor at this point, but it would be kind of disappointing to bring in a supernatural element to this. I like him more as just some mysterious bringer of chaos and destruction.
True Detective Season 3: Rust Cohle hot on the trail of Lorne Malvo. The story bounces around between Bemidji and Lake Charles.
I totally think that Lorne is just really lonely and he’s trying to find someone as evil as he is. I like to think that he thinks he’s found a “soul-mate” in Lester. The “ah shucks Lester” moment when he got hit in the head was priceless.
Lorne Malvo is to Hannibal Lecter as Lester is to Will Graham as chaotic evil is to lawful evil
As the camera panned around him, there was a second I thought they were going to show him rubbing his crotch in excitement.
I think you’re being a little presumptuous. Who’s to say that Lorne Malvo wasn’t top of his class in dentistry school before turning to a life of crime? He does have nice teeth. Then, suddenly, a bounty comes along. One that would require him to go undercover as a dentist? What luck! No other hitman, no lowly goon, no simple gangster can just slip into that profession. No one except good ol’ Lorne Malvo. Or as his old dentistry classmates used to call him… “Aces”.
How did Malvo escape from Lester’s basement (first episode?) after shooting the sheriff with the shotgun?? That has never been explained or mentioned.
I kind of imagined that either A: there’s some kind of ground side window or way to get near the porch or B: Lorne is literally the devil, or in the least a very tall gremlin.
I’m pretty sure he just left.
And took Lester’s car.
This may have been touched on, but my wife just watched the episode and while discussing it I realized….holy shit, Lester is directly responsibly for over 30 deaths.
His meeting with Malvo got Sam Hess killed.
He killed his wife.
That got the sheriff killed.
Sam’s death brought on the hitmen, one of whom died and they killed at least 1 other person.
I think Lorne killed the guy in the office to find out who sent the hitmen.
That spawned him killing 22 at the syndicate.
Then the 3 in the elevator due to Lester’s interfering.
Then his second wife.
dont forget the cop he killed in the bathroom to get the key to unlock the cuffs
Yea, thats Lester dontcha know.
Lester hitting his wife with a hammer isn’t Lester being directly responsible for Lester’s wife’s death?
He’s not directly responsible for Lester’s wife’s death. Not at all
So, if there are all new characters and story for Season 2, would the story Molly’s dad briefly spoke of to Malvo in the diner be the set up for that? A big murder-mystery set in 1979?
This would be a great setup for season 2 – all new cast etc. I didn’t get the feeling so much Molly’s dad was the killer as much as he was implying he could sense the particular kind of evil surrounding Malvo.
I got the weird sense Molly’s dad was the killer in 1979. Probably because he plays creepy real well.
I loved it, but I can’t imagine in a years time, Molly’s ex State Trooper dad hasn’t seen any of Molly’s crazy collage shit and wouldn’t have an idea who Malvo was sitting right in front of him. Good thing he didn’t order the cherry pie I guess.
I thought the same. Maybe he just didn’t want to be involved with her investigation, other than advice? She wouldn’t necessarily need to show the board to him in order to ask for some tips on how to go forward.
@renogruber That also makes sense.
This is true, but it’s obvious the Dad senses Malvo is pure malevolence, and has shown he has left that life to be a Dad to his daughter, who he will protect, even if it means stifling her case to keep her as far away from such evil.
I think he knew who it was, and would never send his daughter after that kind of thing.
That’s my take. I assume it will be addressed in the finale.
That’s a great point. The photos were poor quality and of his old look, but still, an old cop would’ve picked up on that.
Of course, he didn’t tell her about the meeting. He might have known who it was, but didn’t want his daughter chasing the guy again. Last time, she wound up shot.
I’ll be curious to see if Stravos and the Deaf Assassin return in the finale or not. The Stravos storyline really seems to have just been dropped suddenly after the final plague (death of the first born)
Can’t wait to overuse “Aces” over the next few weeks. Beach volleyball tonight seems like a great place to start.
So is this a true story? I feel like this particular story would have been newsworthy. And what’s the point of saying it’s a true story if it is not?
The whole series has been about honoring the Coens, so it’s a nice inside joke callback to the movie, which also had the tagline even though it wasn’t true. I love how they’ve been taking it further with the line every episode, “Out of respect for the dead, everything else has been told EXACTLY as it occurred.”
Short answer; no. It’s not.
I think the TV show is the same way, taking a bunch of smaller stories and mashing them together to make one bigger and more exaggerated story.
1. How do we know Malvo learned how to become a dentist for that job, and didn’t just have a history of dental experience?? HOW WILL THIS PLAY INTO THE FINALE? THEORIES????
2. I think this episode, as great as it was, suffered from having to wait a week, as I just kept saying to myself “there’s no way Lester would be dumb enough to poke that bear.” However, I think that scene had come after us seeing all the fake confidence he had built up it would have been more believable. Just a small quibble in an otherwise great ep!
There was a line Malvo said to the patient about how after being awake after 3 days straight on amphetamines he was just an ‘animal’.
I was wondering whether that might have been a little tidbit of truth, you know how deep into the whole wolf/predator, we’re all animals thing Malvo is.
Thought maybe he might of had an epiphany of sorts. (Similar to how he awoke something in Lester that brought about his change).
Or they are indirectly alluding that he is this savant killer/evil incarnate that can learn something like med school dropout finishing school quite easily.
Hey, he COULD be a dentist – Doc Holiday was a dentist
I actually thought we were getting a glimpse into his “normal” life apart from being a hit man. Just a dentist that likes an assassination challenge to help him decompress from time to time.
I like to think that Malvo was a dentist prior to becoming a hitman, that, in fact, it was having to shove is hands into a countless number of disgusting mouths that drove him to kill.
In the recap last week (and in the comments), it was said the moment Lester saw Malvo he immediately lost all his false confidence. I agreed with that.
And this week, after getting shunned, he got mad and continued to confront Malvo in the elevator. I get that too.
What I don’t understand… why did Lester approach Malvo’s table in the first place?
Lester realizes that malvo instigated lester’s rise from chump to champ and wanted to show him and get his approval. Remember Lester told him about his bill blass suit, etc when he first walked over…
Think Lester was having conflicting thoughts of “Oh shit he sounds like he’s going to kill me” and “Who cares, you are a man now, you can handle anything!” Unfortunately, that was just his really inflated ego talking
I can live with that explanation.
Though now I truly wonder what Lester thought Malvo meant by “you really want to do this”?
To me, Malvo was saying, “Hey, you really want me to dump these annoying fucks so you and I can be besties and go on a killing spree? ACES! Panama City, here we come!”
FARGO 2 – Spring Break
Lester wanted to show Malvo that he was now a big shot and not the quiet, wimpy guy Malvo met in that emergency room. When Malvo pretended not to know him, Lester got offended. His new self-confident ego couldn’t take the hit, so he followed Malvo to the elevator and continued the confrontation, not realizing or remembering what kind of man he was dealing with.
I think he was just saying hello and took it personally when Malvo didn’t admit knowing him. He’s now a big shot life insurance salesman.
Yeah, agreed
Serious question, Glo-mos…I do not like cherry pie. Am I a serial killer?
@My safe word is Whiskey Your username and pie etiquette are flawless.
The moment Malvo uttered that statement he became the Hero in this story.
Agreed, @Enrico Pallazzo.
Strawberry rhubarb pie>>>>any other red pie.
The last twenty years of Warrant’s sad touring schedule is testament to that.
There has never been a truer sentence uttered than “Nothing good ever came from a slice of cherry pie.”
I just feel awful for Lou what with him having to act like he wants Colin Hanks’ weiner ass as a son-in-law.
Last night, Lorne went too far. You just don’t murder a Macho Business Donkey Wrestler.
One of my favorite TV characters ever. Gleefully insane, but controlled.
Jimmy James!!
I do love the attention to detail Malvo gave his dentist con so much so that he decided he needed a catchphrase.
Shitting on hotel box springs is my new go-to move
“Aces” is my new catchphrase.
There’s no way that body isn’t Lester. Malvo sure as hell doesn’t wear thick white socks, I don’t give a fuck the climate he’s in.
I forget what episode but they showed the two agents (Key and Peele) sitting on a bench both were wearing dark pants and black shoes. One had bright argyle socks, the other had white gym socks. The camera was very deliberate in showing those socks so I think that body is one of them.
I need a gif of Malvo playing a record on his Bang & Olufsen hi-fi!
One thing I didn’t catch is how they knew Solverson was involved with, or witness to, the 3 murders in Vegas. They showed Solverson getting a call with the info and that a witness was Lester Nygaard. But how was Lester identified? Security cameras? Malvo himself calling in a tip, just to bring more paranoia and chaos to Lester’s world?
Molly says that, with Bill at his conference, she’s in charge. LVPD likely called Bemidji PD and they passed it onto the boss, i.e. her.
I think it’s intentionally vague. But my best guess was that LVPD got the security camera footage from the elevator (over Malvo’s left shoulder, so he’s unidentifiable). And saw a guy that fits Lester’s description and coupled that with the fact that he checked out immediately. So the LVPD are using local PD to follow up on Lester. And next week, when the photos come in, shit will hit the fan.
How that call went to Molly directly, luck of the draw I guess.
I don’t know what it s the “new” version of, but I am going to be shoehorning “Aces” into pretty much every conversation for the next six months.
yep. been doing it all day today.
I’ve been thinking about the fox, rabbit, and cabbage riddle for a few minutes and still can’t figure it out. Anyone else get it yet?
@sportwarrior – slow clap
You guys are all wrong, because the second you get to the next river you gotta deal with all this again.
First, you find a bunch of Gypsies. That shouldn’t be too hard since this scenario obviously takes place in Europe where Gypsies are in abundance. Then you bet them on whether the fox will get the rabbit when you let them go. This is called “coursing,” and if the fine British underworld documentary Snatch has taught us anything, it’s that Gypsies love coursing. Now, knowing that the fox will definitely eat the rabbit the moment you leave them alone together (because if he didn’t you wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place), you trick them into betting the rabbit will run free… which is tricky. You know, because they’re Gypsies, and Gypsies know tricky. Then you release the rabbit and fox, at which point the fox immediately catches and eats the rabbit, and you clean up. Oh, and you sell the Gypsies the cabbage as a snack for the event, because Gypsies love cabbage.
So then you get on your boat and row across the river with all your Gypsy loot as quick as you can because the Gypsies are pissed, and if there’s a second thing the fine British underworld documentary Snatch taught us, it’s that pissed Gypsies are avid practitioners of shotgun justice. Once across, you use the cash and the boat to trade up to a bigger boat and buy a new fox and rabbit and cabbage. Then, because you really gouged the Gypsies when you sold em that cabbage, you have just enough left to buy some cages that you stack on the back of your bigger boat so you don’t have to worry about being in this ridiculous situation again.
@Wagonbaker Only one at a time.
I thought it was:
Take the cabbage and fox and leave them there.
Then go back and get the rabbit.
Shoot the fox, cause it’s a fox, not a damn pet. Then give the cabbage to the rabbit, because it’s your pet, don’t be selfish. Then take the rabbit over in the boat. Done.
@MagSeven is that the George Bush answer, or your own?
Put the rabbit under your shirt and haul the fox and cabbage over in one trip.
George Bush could never figure out that nonsense.
Old riddle:
The man takes the rabbit across the first time and leaves it on the far side of the river. The fox won’t eat cabbage.
He goes back and gets the cabbage, but he brings back the rabbit.
He leaves the rabbit, grabs the fox and brings it across.
Then he goes back and gets the rabbit again.
You take the rabbit over, then take the cabbage and bring the rabbit back, then you take the fox, then you take the rabbit.
Rabbit across, go back, cabbage across, take the rabbit back with you, take the fox across to the other side with the cabbage, go back and get the rabbit. Or something along those lines.
We’ve seen Malvo bash his wife’s head in with a hammer, cover up the murder of the sheriff, frame his own brother for these murders while driving his sister-in-law and son away, con a widow into sleeping with him and become a serial cheater and asshole….AND STILL, seeing him set poor innocent, clueless Linda up to be taken out by Lorne “The Devil” Malvo felt like the most evil thing he could do.
As for Linda, honey, some people are just shit on the inside and you can’t clean that up.
I cannot wait for the finale!
Sorry, meant to say “We’ve seen Lester” No edit function.
A friend on Twitter wondered last night why Chazz ended up taking the fall for Lester. Didn’t Chazz have an alibi for the night that Pearl and the chief were killed? Maybe it didn’t hold up, especially if Chazz’s wife testified against him or something like that. It seems like an odd detail but a small nit overall.
I thought Lester’s new house looked like Chazz’s house. Actually, at first I thought it was the widow Hess’ house. I wouldn’t have been surprised to find out that Lester had used his newfound money and personality to take the Hess house or his brother’s house.
I also could not breathe during the diner scene. I couldn’t stop looking at the cars going past the window, expecting to see Molly’s car pull in at any moment.
The murder trial could easily have been delayed well over a year due to an ongoing federal investigation into the stolen machine gun. Which, incidentally, would put him away for a long time regardless of the findings with the murder investigation.
Also, Chazz is going to have a hell of a civil lawsuit against Bemidiji PD and DA office when he’s released. Especially once it comes out that an officer was investigating someone else THE WHOLE TIME and the police and DA just ignored it. Cha-Ching!
I feel like there’s a very real chance Chazz’s trial didn’t happen yet unless I missed something.
My own two cents…
The scene with Molly’s dad and Malvo is the best scene on TV in recent memory. And a brilliant setup – after the interaction between Grandpa Molly’s dad and Greta, I thought he was a goner in the Malvo scene.
Billy Bob may not have the most range, but he absolutely kills it when you throw a pitch in his wheelhouse.
For all the hate directed at Colin Hanks (which has been deserved), he’s also killing this role (although is there a single actor who doesn’t seem perfect on this show?).
Actually, yes, one actor who I can’t stand on this show…Bob Odenkirk. I’m prepared to be flamed for this, but I just can’t stand the guy. He’s lousy in everything, and I don’t get the constant praise he gets. Mr. Show sucked (despite David Cross, who, while a complete douche, is funny).
I think the Mr. Show sucked pretty much sealed that. They segued bits together, man! TOFUTTI BREAKS. But hey, to each their own.
I know it’s an opinion, but it sucks and you’re wrong and you should feel bad about yourself. Odenkirk is a goddamn national treasure!
Can we start calling FBI Agents Key and Peele “Colonel Sanders and George W. Bush” ?
Also, what would you call the turduckening of a fox/rabbit/cabbage? Forabbage?
Nvrmind
But seriously, what’s the answer to the riddle, I searched every corner of the introwebz (I Googled it, and gave up after 20 seconds)
That’s an answer
They also threw a “precedently” in there for one episode. What a goddamn show.
Lester thinking that far ahead with jacket? Impressive.
Walking out of basement, saw the “it’s me Lester” jacket grabs it, wifey says “Oh, I need my coat” “Oh not were you’re going”… Damn, this show is so impressive. Just a different level.
Same reaction as LTF. Did not realize it til you mentioned it, he really did plan that out right from the start, even before he saw the light on
HOLY SHIT.
Satan came after the Garden of Eden biblically.
I think the Garden reference was one of acquired knowledge but I’m not sure what exactly Malvo learned.
Yeah originally the serpent was just temptation. It wasn’t until much later that Christians started associating Lucifer with the serpent.
No. Satan fell from grace much later than the Garden of Eden. Adam and Eve were the first two people and Satan fell from grace after there was a whole shit ton of people. The Garden of Eden is meant to show our evolution from animals into sentient beings occured. Malvo is the serpent, I think, which is representative of temptation, not Satan. But I still don’t know what the hell that line had to do with anything. Pretty over the top.
I believe it was SATAN in the form of a serpent, that coaxed Eve to bite the apple. That shit was Aces with him.
The whole thumb though.
She must be related to Ida Blankenship, The Queen of Perversion
Hellcat.
Going for the a “movie type knockout” back of the head smash on Malvo with trophy, then failing, was so perfect, errrr, I mean, was so aces.
Yeah, I think he would have shot Lester there if he didn’t respect what he did to his own brother to survive and succeed. He mentioned in one of the earlier episodes about adapting and natural selection. Then Lester had to go all Nygaard on the bit.
@Maske Right. Almost like a project, making this nerd break bad. Just a sick game he wanted to play for his enjoyment. Jedi mind fuck
Yeah you almost get the feeling if Lester had grabbed that guys boots Malvo would have let him in on some of his action. Though you have to wonder if the first thing Malvo would have had Lester do was kill his own wife again.
I did like the wink from Malvo to lester when he shoots his fiance, because ice cold.
I got the feeling Malvo respected Lester for getting out of the shitstorm and taking the world by the balls. They were going to be buddy assassins in Malvo’s eyes until Lester turned on him. He had a sort of joy in his voice when he asked Lester to grab the fat one.
What did Malvo say, something like “Oww Lester” hahahah, that was f’n aces. Agreed, I don’t think he wanted to hurt Lester at all, he was actually happy to murk three innocent ppl, because “of the look on their faces, priceless” I kinda think he still doesn’t want to kill him, yet, I got a vibe that Malvo was almost impressed with him sending a decoy into office
Yeah seriously again lester creates his own problem here. Malvo while annoyed was not murder lester annoyed. until lester struck him.
Is that when Malvo decided Lester had to die? He was so chummy with him before that and even asked for help disposing the bodies. When you see a man murder three strangers and spare you, keep him on your good side.
You would think Molly’s dad would mention to her daughter a conversation he just had with a really strange and scary fellow who was asking about Lester. Maybe he didn’t want her to get involved in anymore shootouts while she’s pregnant.
The boards we’ve seen are the hospital window, which was either hidden from the father or not there when he was, the one in the station, where he mostly likely does not tread since he wants to distance himself from his law enforcement past, and one in the new home’s bedroom. Maybe it’s an old-fashioned upper-Midwestern attitude, but a father in this region would not go out of his way to intrude into the room holding his daughter’s wedding bed. I know I don’t make a habit of going into my parents’ bedroom when I visit them, and they’ve so far returned the favor when visiting me.
It seems far more likely that the story of the unsolved homicides was one from Malvo’s younger days, and part of the reason he left so easily was knowing the discord he sowed in those days still lingers.
The Dad seems to basically know who he is, and treads lightly. He knows what his daughter is chasing. He left the force to be a Dad after the Mom died. The parallel with Colin Hanks situation can’t be lost. It’s just such a perfectly crafted show, there is no possible way that was a mistake. It’ll be addressed the Dad knew, and was probably expecting to die. No way was he about to send his only daughter after that thing.
Remember, Malvo made out lou to be a cop and said he was familiar with law enforcement but not OF law enforcement. I believe that this confirmed in lou’s mind that Malvo was very dangerous. I also believe thank lou made out Malvo to be dangerous just like Malvo made out lou to be a cop, instinct.
Hmmm, that does seem off that a former cop, who seems pretty sharp, and has such a clever daughter as well would miss that….Especially when he comments on her picture in coffee shop, and he knows this guy is trouble, almost instantly.
@MissingLink – Ah but there is a very clear picture of Malvo. Her husband was looking at the board in their house and they showed his mug shot when he was posing as a preacher.
@ewaj I know where you’re coming from… But, it has been over a year, there isn’t a very clear picture of Malvo. Yes, his new hair style is on the same playing field as Clark Kent’s glasses disguise, but, probably big enough to throw off a grandpa who sees a lot of faces everyday….But something did trigger an instinct of danger…. I think that’s what @Kevin the Robot was saying, he just chose not to bring it up, to keep her from trouble.
I am not they kind of viewer that points out flaws in a show or movie (but a show as great as Fargo sometimes flaws stand out even more because they are so few and far between and besides there are usually reasons for them but who wants to sit through boring exposition for EVERY little thing) but here I go…
They always made such a big deal about Molly’s dad being an ex-cop and they are so close I find it really hard to believe that at no time in the last year did Molly ask her dad’s opinion on the case that has stumper her for so long and in the process showing him her big board-o-evidence. She had one of those boards at her house and he never saw it while visiting? Because if he did he would have seen Lorne’s picture and then known who he was at the diner. Hell, one would think that she would show everyone she knew a picture of Lorn just so they knew to look out for a potential psychopath.
That really stands out to me because the idea of the “family of cops” has been really front and center for this show.
Boom.
“Every now and then you get a strange one”
Especially when he commented on the picture. Another great line about not hanging sad pictures.
Also I’m sure her dad has seen one of Molly’s boards and would have recognized Malvo from one of his pictures on it.
And didn’t last night say “The following happened in 2006” even though they jumped ahead a year?
Lester has to be worse than Walter White at this point, right? I mean, it took Walt several seasons before he started doing really evil shit. Lester’s time on this earth is coming to an end very soon, I’m sure, but given a couple of seasons he probably would have hit Joffery levels of awfulness.
@Otto Man I’d call Lester’s a little worse, if only because of the jacket. He wanted to make sure that if Malvo was there, he wouldn’t know that the person wasn’t Lester til it was too late. Walt at least let it be obvious that it was just some old women coming in and not worth killing.
There is not a comparison really. Lester has always been the antagonist of this show from episode one. Molly is the protagonist. It has always been that.
Walter was the protagonist of Breaking Bad who often drifted depending on his circumstance.
When Walter thought there was an assassin in his house, he sent in an unsuspecting neighbor to flush them out.
When Lester thought the same thing, he sent in his second wife, who’d just spoken of her total love for him.
I laughed so hard at Lester’s shittyness in the last scene. It was truly impressive. Also, the framing of the shot in Vegas after Malvo has shot Root and co. makes him look like a fallen angel with blood-stained wings.
This! That shot was incredible.
So we’re supposed to believe that Malvo thought it was Lester that he shot at the end, even after it was done? I can understand taking the shot, but I find it hard to believe that he wouldn’t at least take a peek at the head and/or face and make sure it was who he thought it was before strolling away victoriously.
OK, I like the interpretation shared by you 4 much better.
I think Malvo was genuinely impressed with Lester’s play, and preferred the game carry on to the next play…
Yeah, he definitely checked the body, saw that it wasn’t Lester, then spun around and looked out the window. When he came outside, he eventually focused on Lester’s car. But, instead of charging, he just lit a cigarette, paused, and then walked on. I think he decided to let Lester live in fear a bit longer before attacking, just to fuck with him. Why? Because he’s Lorne Malvo, that’s why.
They also show Malvo checking the body after he shoots Linda. Dude knows what’s up.
No, I took his look down and then his turn around to stare out the window as a clear sign that he knew Lester tried to con him and was likely outside.
The whole time Molly drove to the diner, I did not breathe.
Respiration is important, I am told.
Also, will deaf hitman kill Malvo, and then get deaf-utized? HONK HONK
A question that I’ve been pondering since last night: Do you think Lester was always a loose end Malvo was going to tie up (murder) eventually or did he flush his happy life full of confidence and adorable Asian wives down the toilet just to prove he’s braver than he was? Was Malvo always going to kill him or did he decide to after the elevator adventure?
I agree with the theory that Malvo is Satan (or at least his earthly right hand man), and he has to follow the rules, which require that he gives everyone a choice before they decide whether to sell their soul. Of course, he tries to push people in his direction, whether it’s convicting them to piss in a gas tank, come see him when they get out of the hospital, or kill their childhood bully. But he still has to give them the option. If Lester doesn’t get in the elevator, Malvo isn’t coming after him, at least not as soon.
@Otto Man He even says as much after the shootings: “This is on you, Lester.”
Yeah, this was all on Lester.
Dumb, evil, widow-banging Lester.