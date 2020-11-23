The Fargo Frozen Five is Uproxx’s weekly collection of thoughts, observations, and goofball screencaps from each new episode of the FX limited series’ fourth season. We do not guarantee that there will be five items every week. There could be four, or six, or a dozen. Who knows? This show doesn’t follow the rules. We shouldn’t have to either.

Episode 10 — “Happy” (or “Good Night, Large Ornery Prince”)

5a. A great week for Ethelrida Pearl Smutny is often a great week for Fargo. I’m not sure if this is a 1:1 correlation or a coincidence, although I’m starting to lean toward the former after this week’s episode. Maybe it’s because she’s someone we can root for on a show filled with scoundrels and murderers. Maybe it’s because the actress who plays her, E’myri Crutchfield, is doing such a good job surrounded by a crew of heavy hitters. Maybe it’s a combination of both. Whatever it is, it sure was nice to watch her tell off Oraetta and tick off all the evidence she has right there on the porch with Jazz Cannon — yes, I know his name is Lemuel, but if you like jazz and your last name is Cannon, you are Jazz Cannon to me — standing between them trying to look tough, in the same episode Mama Smutny warned him that she keeps a shotgun next to her bed and is “a light sleeper.” Fun family, the Smutnys. And then Ethelrida showed up at Loy Cannon’s office with an invoice for mob war funerals and Donatello Fadda’s ring and turned the whole situation right on its head. She’s the best, and increasingly the only competent person on the show, which should work out well for her as the various warring factions around her tear themselves apart. She should be the President. Maybe one day.

5b. We also learned the nature of the ghost business, the creepy wet one that haunts members of the Roulette/Smutny family. Turns out it’s the captain of a slave ship that one of their ancestors choked out while half-drowning as the ship was tilting about in a storm. That is… kind of awesome. I mean, it’s a tragedy, and I do not particularly like the idea of a ghost haunting generations of a family, and I especially do not want to be haunted myself, but if you think you’re about to go out, taking the cackling captain of a slave ship with you with your bare hands is a decent way to do it. Fun family, the Roulettes.

4. Not such a great week for Oraetta, though, which is a good thing, because very few people had a comeuppance coming quite like the Minnesota-nice serial killer nurse. And hoo boy, did she get it. Her plan to murder Ethelrida was foiled by Captain Slaveship, who now haunts her too (I guess), and then she returned home to find a house full of cops waiting to arrest her for the attempted murder of Doctor Harvard, who is now awake, and is still somehow the least of her problems because Loy Cannon has Papa Faddas ring and seems like a guy who would be very happy to inform Josto that his freaky mistress actually murdered his father. And, again, the ghost. I really can’t stress that enough. I’ve been thinking about it a lot and I truly believe I would react this exact way if a scary moist ghost snuck up behind me. I don’t have much in common with Oraetta (I’m not good at baking, to list one of the less important ways), but we are very much simpatico on this. Ghosts are bad. Get them outta there.

3. Not a super great week for Loy Cannon either, now that I think about it, at least not until the ring handoff at the end. He’s losing soldiers left and right and he’s going to a gangster named Happy for help and Happy proved, well, happy (sorry) to doublecross him as revenge for whupping the hell out of Leon, Happy’s nephew, without clearing it with Happy first. Now Happy and Leon are meeting with the Faddas as part of the Faddas’ plan to back a new Black crime leader and run the Cannons out of town once and for all, which is something that will happen when family members start getting killed (like Mama Fadda) or “killed” (like Satchel Cannon). Honestly, if I were Happy, I’d be more scared of Mrs. Cannon than Loy, in part because she straight-up used his full government name like she was his mom and he was a little boy making a scene in the grocery store, and in part because of the thing from the other week where she pulled a shotgun on Calamita and called herself a mama lion. She and Dibrell Smutny should just take over Kansas City. And Zelmare, too. The women of this season are strong as hell. Let them run the chumps out of there.

3b. Happy may be an opportunist and a duplicitous weasel but I do have to give the man credit for the phrase “podunk thuggery,” which is another one of those things like “strychnine macaroons” that is both a blast to say out loud and a potential character name for a future season of the show. Podunk Thuggery and Strychnine Macaroon, midwestern bandits. It could work.