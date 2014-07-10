Holy NSFW: Farrah Abraham’s New Frozen Yogurt Website Has Already Been Hacked

OK, we’re going to speed through things so just try to keep up with me here: this story quickly evolved from “Haha, Hey You Guys, Farrah Abraham Is Opening A Frozen Yogurt Restaurant” to “HOLY SH*T, Farrah Abraham’s Website Has Already Been Hacked With Tons Of Peens Going Into Buttholes.”
Anyway, Farrah Abraham is opening a frozen yogurt restaurant in Austin called Froco and has some nonsense YouTube video where she talks about it. This is what Froco’s website apparently used to say, according to The Fishwrapper:
The founder Farrah Abraham is recognized nationally for her success in entertainment as well being a wonderful mother to her daughter Sophia who at age 5 has helped every step of the way in creating a lovable, positive, passionate and educational mascot for Froco, “Coba” The popping boba, who you may put on your frozen yogurt and feel a pop of passion and positivity every time you visit Froco.
This is what it looks like now:
Here’s the VERY NSFW link to the website. I have to warn you that unless you are employed in the kind of working environment that’s cool with hardcore porno. If you click on some of the other links on the page, some of them take you to lorem ipsum text paragraphs and some take you to more anal. It’s kind of like an anal Easter egg hunt!
More news to follow as it breaks.
Can’t wait to be on the #Froco #RedCarpet w/ Founder Farrah & Daughter Sophia who loves her popping boba’s the most! pic.twitter.com/bRWDPDCScr
— Froco (@FroCoCoba) July 8, 2014
WTF is a popping bobba and do you think I still have the agility to pull of this sexual move at 35?
It’s really unfortunate that the “Toppings” page is just lorem ipsum text… You’d think that would be ripe for defilement.
[frocofreshfrozen.com] more than makes up for it!
Ha! I missed that one, that’s fantastic.
I wouldn’t doubt it if she posted it on the site herself to get more attention.
Is anything on her still original parts?
Brain. I’m pretty sure that’s it.
Well, that’s a pretty shitty deal for her.
Not as shitty as the guy performing the act in the clips on her site.
You know? Cuz’ anal.
Next that stupid Duke bitch will be opening a Baskin Robbins.
Yeah, but there will only be one flavor . . .
The only yogurt store where you run the risk of catching Dippin Dots
(a) if Farrah Abraham wanted to open a business, change her life, put it all behind her (heh heh, he said “behind”), that’s fine. Everyone deserves a chance. (b) But she doesn’t want to do this in a “regular person” way, she wants to exploit her notoriety, which is sexually-oriented. Totally. So maybe that’s OK, too. (c) Except she then tries to ignore this aspect of her “fame” and pretend she got famous in some other, unspecified way, AND she tries to present herself as a “family friendly” celeb AND she brings her little daughter into it.
My brain hurts. You can’t have it both ways, Farrah. (heh heh, he said “both ways”) Only Kim Kardashian can make the transition from “screws on camera” to “mainstream idol of the dim-witted.”
you…you understand things.
Yes
That banner pic is amazing. She looks like shes eating some of Nathan Fielder’s poo yogurt.
Pö-gurt?
She filled the cup herself!
HAHAHAHAHA classic episode
I thought the same thing, haha.
1 girl 1 cup.
Is she personally squeezing out the yogurt?
Judging by that banner pic, she forgot to use an enema first.
“I’ll take the rocky road.” -James Deen
I was really expecting to see a 2 girls 1 cup gif under the “flavors” section
I wish the machine that dispensed it was just a molded version of her parts.
I think this story goes deep. Real deep. We’re going to need a lot of men to plumb the depths of this tale as it unfolds.
Customer: “I would like to add some Froco to my order.”
Farrah Abraham: “One squirt or two?”
Geeze o’ petes! I can see straight into her cavernous baby hole! You don’t need gyno clamps to spread that wide open.
I wonder if Sophia climbs back in there and swings from her fallopian tubes like monkey bars?!
Whoa. Let’s not drag Hotkinkyjo and Dirtygardengirl into this. Those ladies have class.
In fact, they’re hosting ESL classes inside their colons each evening.
Heh, that introduction is hilarious, her success in entertainment is getting knocked up for TV, doing a porn, and what else? I’m sure she’s a great mother since she’s never seen with her kid. That’s probably the best thing she can do for her kid, leave her alone.
I feel bad for Austin, at one time it was an oasis, now it’s a bubbling cesspool of commercialism.
Oh, no. Those poor, upper middle class and rich white hipster assholes are being victimized by gentrification.
This bitch gets her own Froyo place, and Boyd Crowder still can’t get his own fucking Dairy Queen! What is this world coming to?
Name and branding kinda rip off a boba chain in the Philippines [www.google.com]
nah
Name and branding kinda rip off a Filipino boba chain
[www.google.com]
Is popping bobas a euphemism for squirting?
“I’ve learned that sex sells, and I’m gonna sell it in my restaurant, so give me kudos.”
UPDATE: go back to the site now that its been “cleaned.” The comments people are leaving are sublime.
And now it’s a blank page that says Under Contruction.
Yes, Contruction. Without an S.
Shit happens when your are typing and getting F’d in the A @ the same time.
Someone made a real ass of themselves.
Brownberry instead of Pinkberry?
THIS. I want chocolate from the back and vanilla from the front.
