The Time Has Come To Revive ‘Fastlane’

In 2018, it seems like every other television series is a reboot or a revival. Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, Charmed, Roseanne (aka The Conners). This isn’t even necessarily a judgment as much as it is a very obvious observation. But with this observation, it’s only clear now what must be done: Fox needs to look inside its heart of hearts — or really, its wallet/money bags/Scrooge McDuck-type swimming pool of gold coins — and Bring. Back. Fastlane.

For the unaware, Fastlane was essentially Miami Vice meets Starsky & Hutch for the 21st century (before the Miami Vice movie came out). Created by McG and John McNamara, the series starred Peter Facinelli and Bill Bellamy as buddy-cop duo Van Ray and Deaqon Hayes, two very different cops who are at least similar in one very special way: They both play by their own set of rules. So much so, even, that they attract the attention of Tiffani Thiessen’s Lt. Wilhelmina “Billie” Chambers (who, despite her leadership role is also a bit of cop who plays by her own set of rules).

After some clashing over said set of rules, Billie invites Van and Deaq to become part of her very deep undercover task force in the LAPD, based out of a very 2002 era headquarters called the “Candy Store” (which is like if Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle anthropomorphized… and then threw up). As part of the task force — and with the help of all the shiny seized toys that fill the Candy Store — Van and Deaq’s job is to basically live a 24/7 life of crime in order to bust crime. And since the show only lasted one season, it never got to the point where every major criminal organization in Los Angeles realized these two guys were definitely undercover cops.

Unlike its similarly-fated network contemporaries (the aforementioned John Doe, Firefly, Keen Eddie, all two episodes of Girls Club), ratings-wise, the series actually did fine. It eventually moved from Wednesdays to Fridays, so there was a natural drop there, but between it and the series it was eventually paired with on Friday nights — the Dominic Purcell-led John Doe — it looked like Fastlane would be the one getting the second season renewal. Except it didn’t.

You see, it’s important to remember that this was a show created by McG and all that this entails. Namely, it was expensive as hell. The sets, the cars, the explosions, the split screens, the slow motion, the music (which is gutted in DVD music replacement) that helped the series double as a nu-metal music video. Fastlane had it all. In fact, it was non-stop in having it all. It was great.