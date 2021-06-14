SPOILERS for Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 6 will be found below.

Welcome to the zombie apocalypse’s nuclear apocalypse!

A literal nuclear bomb exploded in Texas on this week’s Fear the Walking Dead sixth season finale. If you Google it, you’ll find a number of different answers about how far the radiation fallout extends from a blast radius, but I suspect that it doesn’t matter. The science in Fear the Walking Dead is clearly plot-dependent. How big is the blast radius? In the finale, it was big enough to decimate Dakota, but elsewhere, it sent a violent cloud of dust forceful enough to shake an 18-wheeler and leave a nearby zombie smoldering, yet it did not hurt the people underneath the 18-wheeler. It also caused a building to rumble violently, but it didn’t shatter the windows through which characters were gazing. It leveled a house, but four characters were apparently able to survive in the cellar beneath it. Meanwhile, it lit up the sky, but a helicopter was apparently capable of navigating through the blast radius.

Fear the Walking Dead has had a very fine season — a remarkable one in fact — until the last two episodes, when the series abandoned what made it so successful: small, intimate stories centered on a limited number of characters. The season’s final episode brought most of the characters back together, scattered them within 20-minutes of each other, told a huge story involving nuclear destruction, and threw logic out the window.

With that said, the story itself is very simple. It picks up where last week’s episode left off. A nuclear bomb with ten warheads has been launched into the atmosphere. It’s expected to fall back down to Earth in about 20 minutes, and so each of the characters has around one-third of an hour to figure out how they want to spend the remainder of their lives.

With a decision that recalled the ridiculous beer balloon from a few seasons ago, Dwight and Sherry decide they want to spend their final minutes before the bomb falls drinking beer and eating pretzels together. They break into a home they believe is abandoned and find two warm beers (no pretzels, alas), only to discover that it’s inhabited by a couple who were kicked out of their storm cellar by a couple of End-Is-the-Beginningers. Dwight and Sherry decide to do something good with their last moments and remove the bad guys from the cellar. They shoot one of the guys in the leg so that he has no choice to but lie there and watch the nuclear bomb fall. The couple, meanwhile, asks Sherry and Dwight to come into their cellar with them, where they will presumably ride out the radiation fallout.

John Dorie, Sr., and June inexplicably use their final 20 minutes to track down Teddy and Dakota, not to kill Teddy, mind you, but to forgive Dakota and ask her to come with them (Where? That’s unclear). They find, however, that pervy, serial killer Teddy had planned to take Dakota down into a bunker and ride it out there until it was safe to resurface, at which point Teddy was going to launch the remaining nuclear missiles. Dakota isn’t keen on that plan and feels used by Teddy, so she shoots him dead (in anticlimactic fashion) and is incinerated in the nuclear blast (John Dorie, Sr. and June, however, manage to get into Teddy’s fallout shelter).

The show’s most expendable characters — Daniel, the Rabbi, Charlie, Sarah, Wes, and Luciana — allow Rollie to drive them to the fallout shelter where Alicia is being held, or so they believe. Riley gives them a fake location, and Rollie — in the episode’s most inexplicable twist — drives them out into the middle of nowhere because he had at some point somehow aligned with the End is the Beginning-ers. Daniel, however, sniffs it out and kills Rollie. Meanwhile, he directs them toward coordinates he overheard on the radio, where Althea (who we haven’t seen since episode 11) arrives with Isabelle and a CRM helicopter and flies them all away before the bomb kills them all. Where are they going? Ten years into the future and the second season of The World Beyond? (Possibly, but unlikely.)