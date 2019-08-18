‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Is Fueling The Conspiracy That Madison Could Return

08.18.19

Top on the list of wants among the Fear the Walking Dead audience over the last year is the desire to see Madison Clark return to the series. The character, played by Kim Dickens, was presumably killed off the series midway through the fourth season when she was trapped in a fire. We did not, however, see her officially die, which has left the door open — in the minds of some fans, anyway — for her return.

Recently, the series itself has — either intentionally or inadvertently — fueled rumors of Madison’s return with a series of life-affirming messages written in trees discovered by Madison’s daughter, Alicia. In the midseason premiere, Alicia vowed to discover who is writing the messages, and Alicia also said that they make her think of her Mom. That was enough in and of itself to fuel rumors of Madison’s return among Fear’s fanbase.

