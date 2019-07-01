AMC

Building a cinematic or television universe is hard. It requires writing storylines for a number of different properties, scores of characters, and ensuring they are entertaining as stand-alone entities but that they also feed into the overall universe’s arc. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hit a number of snags on its way to Avengers: Endgame (remember Thor’s cave bath?), and it was so problematic in the DC Cinematic Universe that eventually they basically scrapped it.

The Walking Dead has also had a number of challenges as it has sought to expand and connect its universe, chief among them Rick Grimes’ exit from The Walking Dead itself. Season 9, episode 5, “What Comes After,” was one of the best episodes ever of The Walking Dead — an emotionally powerful send-off for Rick Grimes — that was severely undermined by the fact that … Rick didn’t actually die. The series wrote the perfect death for him, but there was only one problem: He survived. It ultimately cheapened the rest of the episode, but it also essentially gave birth to the expanded, interconnected The Walking Dead universe, and now both the series (and potentially the new spin-off) all seem to be working toward toward a common point: The Rick Grimes movies.

In some ways, working toward a common goal makes all the properties more interesting — it increases the stakes — but occasionally, we end up with a janky episode like this week’s Fear the Walking Dead, “The End of Everything,” which is a great episode for The Walking Dead universe, but a lousy one for Fear the Walking Dead itself. The problem is compounded even more here, because Fear the Walking Dead only gets a fraction of the viewers that The Walking Dead does, so the architect of the universe, Scott Gimple, has to work with the Fear showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss to offer viewers something tying it to the universe, but not so much that viewers who do not watch Fear will go into The Walking Dead movies without crucial information.