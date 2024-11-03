Even the most dedicated CBS viewer has a hard time keeping track of all the network’s spin offs. NCIS has been around since 2003, but now there’s NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: Origins, and the upcoming NCIS: Tony & Ziva. CBS also has FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International, as well as the delightful Elsbeth, based on Carrie Preston’s character from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. But that’s not at all! Fire Country already has one announced spin off starring Morena Baccarin and possibly another with Jared Padalecki, who is making his debut in season 3 of the original series later this month. If you’re a fan of the actor’s work in his many shows, including Gilmore Girls, Supernatural, and Walker, you might be wondering what this firefighter drama is all about. We have you covered. Here’s everything to know about Fire Country.

Plot Fire Country is about Bode Leone, who, midway through a five-year prison stretch, signs up for “an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires,” according to the official plot synopsis from CBS. “The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began.” If you want to catch up on everything that’s happened, season 1 is on Netflix and seasons 1 and 2 are on Paramount Plus, but let’s fast forward to season 3 where Bode is still putting his life on the line on his way to becoming a full-time firefighter. One of the big arcs this season is the introduction of Camden Casey, played by Jared Padalecki. The character is described as a “maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.” Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano teased how the Gilmore Girls alum will shake things up. “Everyone sort of treats Bode like this tiger they’re trying to tame,” she told TV Line, “and Camden kind of says, ‘Why would you try to tame a tiger? Like, let him out!’ He leans into Bode’s dangerous side, his raw talent, his instincts, all of these things that we’ve sort of tried to keep in check for his own success. He fans the flames of Bode’s instincts in a really fun way.” Padalecki will appear in three episodes beginning November 15, but that might not be the last we see of Camden. Deadline reports that “there is a possibility for the guest stint to lead to a new spinoff headlined by him.” Padalecki has consistently been on television since 2000, when he made his Gilmore Girls debut. Don’t bet against him headlining another show. Cast Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as inmate-turned-firefighter Bode Leone; Diane Farr and Billy Burke as Sharon and Vince Leone, Bode’s mother and father; Stephanie Arcila as firefighter and paramedic Gabriela Perez; and Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Kevin Alejandro as firefighters Jake Crawford, Eve Edwards, and Manny Perez (there’s a lot of firefighters on the firefighters show).