Jesse Eisenberg hasn’t really returned to television since his short stint on Modern Family in 2014, and who could blame him? But after starring in the critically acclaimed movie that helped him become a household name, Now You See Me 2, he can do basically whatever he wants. He also has a bunch of award nominations but we don’t have to talk about those.

Eisenberg stars in the FX series Fleishman Is In Trouble, based on the 2019 best-selling novel of the same name. Eisenberg plays the titular Toby Fleishman, who is going through a messy divorce with Claire Danes when she suddenly disappears, leaving him a newly single dad of two in New York City, which is a horror movie in its own right. As per the official description:

Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

The series also stars Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody. The first trailer was revealed today, featuring some signature Eisenberg wit and Claire Danes screaming at the top of her lungs more than once. THIS is television!

Fleishman Is In Trouble premieres on FX and Hulu on November 17th. Check out the trailer above.