The term “Florida Man” was first coined in 2013, and since then, it’s gotten a lot of mileage. We’re always hearing about some eccentric, sometimes with a creative relationship with the law, like the shirtless guy done up like the Joker prematurely declaring the pandemic over, or a certain Republican representative under investigation for ties to an alleged sex trafficking ring. Now the term is going next level, becoming the title for a new Netflix series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant just greenlit Florida Man, produced by Jason Bateman’s production company and starring Edgar Ramirez, hot off the Netflix hit Yes Day. The actor, who also played the title role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, will play a struggling ex-cop who, as per THR’s plot synopsis, is “forced to return to his home state to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

It sounds like Ramirez’s character won’t be your typical Florida Man misfit but simply a native Floridian? Who will perhaps run into an assortment of Florida Men and Florida Women? THR claims it’s aiming for a sunny noir vibe, channeling Body Heat and the first half of Out of Sight. But hopefully, it won’t be short on Florida weirdos.

