Forgotten Classics: Nazi Sitcom ‘Heil Honey I’m Home’

It’s been a while since we’ve had a good Forgotten Classic, and this one is a doozy: “Heil Honey I’m Home,” a British sitcom meant to spoof American sitcoms of the 1950s. It was canceled after a single episode in 1990. Hmmm, I wonder why…
The show centres on fictionalised versions of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun, who live next door to a Jewish couple, Arny and Rosa Goldenstein. The show’s plot is centred on Hitler’s inability to get along with his neighbours. [Wiki]
WOW. Don’t get me wrong, I think Holocaust jokes are a real gas. They’re fun to cook up, but I’m writing for a small audience that understands I’m not anti-Semitic. (Or my audience is REALLY anti-Semitic.) But the point is: TOO SOON, man. Too soon. Keep this video in your hip pocket the next time some pretentious twat tries to tell you how much better British shows are than American ones.
(Fun fact: In the clip above, Eva mentions the name Klaus Katzenjammer. Katzenjammer is a German word that translates loosely to “hangover.” Thanks, Word of the Day!)
Wow, this is outstanding. I want to believe that Hitler would ask his Jew neighbor for an ashtray in every episode.
Forgotten classic? It was on BSkyB in 1990. There couldn’t have been more than 12 people watching BSkyB in 1990 and 8 of them were living in the same house. Catchy theme tune though.
*stares out window, hums theme song to That’s My Bush*
I saw this years ago and couldn’t get past the five-minute mark. Not because I was offended, but because it just wasn’t funny. And I mean that objectively, as in, if I were anti-Semitic, I still wouldn’t have found it funny.
A British sit-com. Of Hitler. With an American accent.
Yeah that sounds about right.
There goes my TV pitch for “That’s So Bin Laden”.
I thought Katzenjammer was a term for feline buttsex. Germans are progressive you know.
I’m not anti-Semitic
Um yeah, so when that invitation to join the Illinois Nazis shows up, you can just throw that in the trash Matt. My bad.
I was going to make a joke about seeing Katzenjammer at SXSW last year but it turns out they are an actual band that actually played there. Joke’s on me, I guess. Damn you, Katzenjammer Kids!
Suddenly “The Secret Life of Desmond Pfeiffer” doesn’t seem so bad!
I mean, it’s still bad, but not SO bad.
/throws away Food Network pitch idea for “Idi Amin’s Favorite Steakhouses”
Between Sarah Palin’s “blood libel” comments and this video resurfacing, it hasn’t been a good day for the Jews.
Tonite on the Food Network; Cupcake Wars, followed by Oven Dodgers and Nigella Feasts!
As long as there’s a Krystallnacht episode where the Hitlers’ son Jimmy accidentally hits a baseball through the Goldenstein’s window.
Heilige Scheisse. Dass ist alles…
I have a hard time believing that anything produced this poorly could make it onto the airwaves anywhere at any time. Now THIS is a crime against humanity.
A cross between a Nazi-themed “Honeymooners” and “All in the Family.”