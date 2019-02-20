FOX

FOX’s Gotham has been teasing another Joker transformation when it comes to Cameron Monaghan’s Jeremiah character. The series also has a take on Harley Quinn coming from Jeremiah’s right-hand lady, Ecco, played by Francesca Root-Dodson, who’s been undergoing her own metamorphosis. All of this madness has led up to the show’s “Ace Chemicals” episode, which aims to deliver a long-promised showdown that airs this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

With appearances on The Blacklist and The Jim Gaffigan Show under her belt, Root-Dodson has plenty going on these days beyond Gotham‘s reach. She recently directed and starred in Free Spirit, which she describes as “a New York un-love story inspired by early Woody Allen and the French New Wave.” That film will screen at Los Angeles Women’s International Film Festival in March. In the meantime, Francesca was nice enough to take a few minutes of her time to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Seltzer.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Violet Chacki, for the eyebrows.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

I don’t know how to do that.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Schnitzel and mozartkugel.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

None.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Girls’ “Lust for Life.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Fuck off.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

I don’t use Google.

9. Dogs or cats?

CATS.