Here Are Some Delightful ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Frank Reynolds-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Casual Frank
Props needed: Red, short-sleeved button-down shirt, thick black-rimmed eyeglasses and a fake pistol. (For a more authentic costume use a Smith & Wesson Model 19 Snubnose in place of the fake pistol.)
Costume variation: Button-down shirt can be swapped for a white wife-beater, but only if it looks like it was dragged through the dirt a few times.
Man-spider Frank
Props needed: Black sweater with red-sequined black widow spider marking on the front, black partial face mask, cheap craft store googly eyes.
Mantis Toboggan, M.D.
Props needed: White lab coat, doctor’s stethoscope and head mirror — either costume prop or (preferably) procured from a hospital by illicit means; home HIV test kit.
Trashman Frank
Props needed: Metal trashcan, spandex King Kong Bundy-style wrestling suit.
Undercover Frank
Props needed: An old couch you don’t mind damaging and a can of Crisco for effect.
Whoever figures out a way to do them all like the Johnny Depp guy is my hero.
I always really liked Charlie’s horse shirt and sweatpants/long underwear combo.
Pretty sure you mean bolo tie. Boho is short for Bohemian.
Intervention Frank is best Frank.
Plus you can incorporate Gail the Snail, “mashin’ it”.
Aren’t Dr. Mantis Tobaggon and magnum dong Frank essentially one in the same?
Yeah, but it’s like choosing to go as Mob Scene Joker or Interrogation Joker.
Little Beauties Frank = almost the Penguin. Does anyone else see this?
“Back in Business” Frank is the Warthog.
You can’t forget the TROLL [vimeo.com]
i think Dr. Mantis Toboggan is my favorite pseudonym ever.
Needs more “Stuck in a Spiral” Frank.
Back in business Frank looks a lot like the 80’s Guy from Futurama