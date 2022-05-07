When The Wonder Years returned last year, it came with the star of the original show at least behind the scenes. Fred Savage, who achieved stardom as Kevin Arnold, an American everyboy growing up in the late 1960s, joined the reboot as both executive producer and one of the show’s directors. But on Saturday, it was reported that Savage had been let go after an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Savage faced three separate allegations of “inappropriate conduct.” ABC launched an investigation into the claims and, upon completion, “the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” the show’s producer said in a statement. Savage has denied all allegations.

Details of the claims have not yet been made public. But it’s not the first time accusations of misconduct have been made. In March 2018, a costumer on The Grinder, a legal comedy starring Rob Lowe which featured Savage as an actor, claimed that he hit her on the arm on set while she was dusting his outfit, and claimed he created a hostile environment for women. An investigation into the claim found no evidence of wrongdoing. It was also claimed that the original Wonder Years came to an end in part because of potentially dubious sexual harassment allegations against both Savage and his on-screen brother Jason Hervey.

The new Wonder Years is also set in the 1960s, but instead of following a white family, it focuses on a Black family, with Don Cheadle replacing Daniel Stern as narrator.

