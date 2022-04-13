Freevee Logo
In a move to bolster its ad-supported streaming service (or AVOD, if you nasty), Amazon has announced that it’s rebranding its IMDb TV service as “Freevee.” The rebrand will officially go down on April 27, and with it, comes a commitment to expanding the original programming on the service by a whopping 70 percent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

Amazon tipped its hat last year towards a larger commitment to its ad-supported service by announcing a new Bosch spinoff for the platform that’s technically just more episodes of Bosch, which is a big deal. Bosch is a consistent performer for Prime Video, so it only makes sense that Amazon would use the series to lure viewers over to what is now Freevee. Parks and Rec creator Mike Schur is also teaming up with Shea Serrano to bring a new scripted comedy, Primo, to the service.

As for that name, well, the reactions are mixed. Some people are feeling it while others are having a field day with the name that’s rife for the dunking.

You can see reactions to IMDb TV rebranding itself as Freevee below:

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

