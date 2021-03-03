When Amazon announced over a year ago that the seventh season of Bosch will be the last for the cop drama starring Titus Welliver, it sure seemed like the show had a good run and, like all good things, was coming to end. Not so much. In a curious development, a new “spinoff” series has been ordered for IMDB TV. And while spinoffs normally center on supporting characters, this one will be about Bosch, and continue to star Bosch star Titus Welliver as, you guessed it, Bosch. Via Variety:

The new series will follow Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on – finding justice.

In a very excited statement to Variety, Welliver seemed especially pumped to return to the title character after filming the final season for Amazon made him want more of that Bosch life. “To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!” Welliver said. “To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift. The process of shooting season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘let’s go.'”

As for where you can find IMDB TV, in a probably not-so coincidental move, Deadline reported on Wednesday that the app became available for free on Amazon Fire TV just hours before the Bosch spinoff announcement.

