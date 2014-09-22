From Clooney To Korn: The Complete Collection Of ‘South Park’ Guest Stars

There’s no exact figure available, but if I had to guess how many characters Matt Stone and Trey Parker have voiced over 17 seasons (and one movie!) of South Park , I’d say: a lot. But even they need SOME help. Mona Marshall and April Stewart provide the voices for most of the females on the long-running series, while Vernon Chatman, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell are the talent behind Towelie, Token, and Bebe. There’s been a heap of guest stars, too. Matt and Trey will gladly keep the skewering of Tom Cruise in-house, but sometimes, you just need some assistance from Radiohead.

George Clooney as Sparky (“Big Gay Al’s Big Gay Boat Ride”) and Dr. Gouache (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Michael Buffer as himself (“Damien (South Park)”)

Natasha Henstridge as Ms. Ellen (“Tom’s Rhinoplasty”)

Robert Smith as himself (“Mecha-Streisand”)

Jay Leno as Kitty (“Cartman’s Mom Is a Dirty Slut”) and himself (“City on the Edge of Forever”)

Henry Winkler as Big Black Scary Monster (“City on the Edge of Forever”)

Brent Musburger as Scuzzlebutt’s Leg (“City on the Edge of Forever”)

Jonathan Katz as Dr. Katz (“Summer Sucks”)

Devo, DMZ, Rick James Elton John, Meat Loaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Primus, Rancid, Joe Strummer, and Ween all appear as themselves (“Chef Aid”)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mike Judge as Kenny (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Brent Spiner as Conan O’Brien (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Minnie Driver as Brooke Shields (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Dave Foley as the Baldwin Brothers (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Eric Idle as Dr. Vosknocker (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Stewart Copeland as American Soldier #1 (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Getty Image

Michael McDonald’s “Eyes of a Child” and James Hetfield’s “Hell Isn’t Good” (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)

Nick Rhodes as Canadian Fighter Pilot (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)