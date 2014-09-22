From Clooney To Korn: The Complete Collection Of ‘South Park’ Guest Stars

George Clooney as Sparky (“Big Gay Al’s Big Gay Boat Ride”) and Dr. Gouache (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Michael Buffer as himself (“Damien (South Park)”)
Natasha Henstridge as Ms. Ellen (“Tom’s Rhinoplasty”)
Robert Smith as himself (“Mecha-Streisand”)
Jay Leno as Kitty (“Cartman’s Mom Is a Dirty Slut”) and himself (“City on the Edge of Forever”)
Henry Winkler as Big Black Scary Monster (“City on the Edge of Forever”)
Brent Musburger as Scuzzlebutt’s Leg (“City on the Edge of Forever”)
Jonathan Katz as Dr. Katz (“Summer Sucks”)
Devo, DMZ, Rick James Elton John, Meat Loaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Primus, Rancid, Joe Strummer, and Ween all appear as themselves (“Chef Aid”)
Mike Judge as Kenny (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Brent Spiner as Conan O’Brien (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Minnie Driver as Brooke Shields (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Dave Foley as the Baldwin Brothers (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Eric Idle as Dr. Vosknocker (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Stewart Copeland as American Soldier #1 (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Michael McDonald’s “Eyes of a Child” and James Hetfield’s “Hell Isn’t Good” (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
Nick Rhodes as Canadian Fighter Pilot (South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut)
god damn do I love that Korn episode.
“Korn Powers, VITALIZE”
Jonathan Davis: All right gang, we have to split up and look for clues!
Stan: How should we split up?
Jonathan Davis: I know! Let’s have everyone who enjoys having obstacles in their life which they can overcome go this way, and everyone whose insecurities sabotage their potential to overcome those obstacles go that way.
[Everyone says “OK!”, then splits up into two roughly equal groups]
Kyle: Wow! That was easy!
Duran Duran Nick Rhodes? Random!
I farted once on the set of Blue Lagoon. *smack. Shit slays me every time.
I actually can’t flip watch Conan on TBS without that line going through me head EVERY FREAKING TIME
The greatness of south park is there ability to skewer everyone. They are literally the only show that is completely unbiased which allows everyone to join in on the fun as long as you aren’t a close-minded dick with your head up your ass (plenty of them in walks of life). Like for example I haven’t seen first episode where it appears they “killed Dan Synder” and the redskins name but I suspect while some people are getting “they think like me” boners they will undoubtedly play up the fake outrage (the same boner people) with regards to the story as well.
Can’t wait. : )
It’s cool that they had Clooney in the movie, obviously know him personally and probably like the guy, but aren’t afraid to call him out on his douchey acceptance speech at the academy awards in the “Smug Alert!” episode.
Didn’t Bill Hader also do some voice work as well as creative consultant/writer?
I love the Baldwin family bit. They were so C class at the time, Alec hadn’t quite found himself.
